21 Teams in 21 Days: Blountstown

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – Football season is right around the corner which means the return of our annual “21 Teams in 21 Days” segment. From now until the start of football season, we will bring you detailed previews of each team in our area.

For our third preview of the year, we stopped by Blountstown to check on the Tigers.

The Blountstown football team has been dealing with a lot more than just the heat this summer. They are practicing at Ted Cooper Stadium at Bowles Field which is currently going through major construction after Hurricane Michael. They are getting new bleachers and lights and hope to have it done for Sept. 6, the first home of the season.

“It’s been interesting,” head coach Beau Johnson said about practicing during construction. “You just try and focus on things, but we have to get out of their way sometimes and we have to do this and do that so it messes with your routine a bit but we try to just be glad it’s getting done.”

Johnson said they have fewer players out on the field this year, but that’s not going to stop them from playing hard. They have a tough schedule this year, two 4A schools, one 5A school and they are taking on the 2A State Champions, North Florida Christian, in the preseason classic. However, Johnson isn’t preaching wins or championships to this crew.

“In Georgia, we talked about playing our best when the ‘frost gets on the pumpkin’ is what Erk Russell used to say at Georgia southern,” Johnson said. “So we want to play our best ball around Halloween which is at the end of October going into November, and fight to get in the playoffs.”

The Tigers are going to continue working hard on the field for the next few weeks. Their first regular-season game is Aug. 23 against Arnold.

“I want to impress the community, I want to help them get over this Hurricane. It was awful I know,” Blountstown football player Carson Hatchett said. “Maybe just give them something to look forward to, to see us playing on Friday nights.”