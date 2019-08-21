21 Teams in 21 Days: Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – For our last high school football team preview this year, we take a look at the Franklin County Seahawks.

The Seahawks are under new management this season. Franklin County head coach Josh Palmer took over just two weeks before spring practice from Tony Yeomans.

The Seahawks didn’t have a spring game due to lack of players, but that isn’t stopping them from doing well this season. Franklin County beat their rivals, Liberty County, 14-8 in a preseason game on Friday night.

“It amped everybody up really big. I mean me not being from here I guess I didn’t realize how big that rivalry was,” Palmer said. “But coming away with a victory even though it was preseason it was huge for our confidence rolling into this first week of the season.”

The Seahawks open up the regular season against Bell on Friday night.