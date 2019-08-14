21 Teams in 21 Days: Chipley Tigers

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) – It’s the third week of high school football fall practice and many teams are working hard to get ready for preseason matchups later this week. One of those teams is the Chipley Tigers.

The Tigers are a young squad this season with only three seniors on the team. Last year, they went 4-5 overall and made it to the playoffs, only to fall to Vernon in the region quarterfinals.

Head coach Blake Wilson said he’s not worried about how young the guys are, he’s happy that they are working hard on the field and in the weight room.

“Our goal is to be as fundamentally sound and as strong and as physical as the people that we play,” Wilson said. “We want to play the game physical.”

Some of the players know that in order to win games this year they need to lock in and focus on playing.

“Last year, we would be winning most of our games at halftime then we would come out and blow it in the second half cause I feel like we thought we had it in the bag, but we didn’t,” Chipley quarterback Isaac Berry said. “We need to play the whole game.”

Chipley plays a preseason classic with Northside Methodist on Thursday. They open up the season against Marianna on Aug. 23.