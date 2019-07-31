21 Teams in 21 Days: Arnold Marlins

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Football season is right around the corner which means the return of our annual “21 Teams in 21 Days” segment. From now until the start of football season, we will bring you detailed previews of each team in our area.

For our second preview of the year, we stopped by the beach to check in with the Arnold Marlins.

The Marlins have a very experienced new coach this season, Norris Vaughan. He’s bringing 34 years of coaching to this young Marlins team.

They have 14 seniors on the team this year, but last year they had around 25, which means they lost quite a bit of their experience.

However, they have are really set up well in the quarterback position. The Marlins have junior Liam Byrd helping lead the offense this season and have a bit of depth in that position as well.

“We got a kid named Banks Byers, also a very good quarterback. So we are really strong at that position,” Vaughan said. “But Liam is special. He can really spin it as they say. He throws the ball really well, very intelligent, and he’s very good at all aspects. Good leadership and he’s a really good kid.”

The Marlins went 4-5 overall last season and ended up being second to last in the Class 5A District 1 standings. Vaughan said he’s not sure what the season will hold for this team, but he would like for them to make the playoffs.

“I’m not sure what this team is capable of yet, I think we got a chance to be pretty good. I think we’ll be a lot better at the end than the beginning and we’ll be a lot better at the middle than we are now,” Vaughan said. “We still got a lot to learn, but we got a great system on offense and defense. It’s a matter of how quickly they learn it and how they play together.”

Arnold starts off the season on Aug. 23 against Blountstown.