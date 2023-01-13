NEW YORK (AP)The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro team selected by a national panel of 50 media members:

OFFENSE

Quarterback – Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City

Running Back – Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas

Tight End – Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers – Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Tyreek Hill, Miami; Davante Adams, Las Vegas

Left Tackle – Trent Williams, San Francisco

Right Tackle – Lane Johnson, Philadelphia

Left Guard – Joel Bitonio, Cleveland

Right Guard – Zack Martin, Dallas

Center – Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers – Nick Bosa, San Francisco; Micah Parsons, Dallas

Interior Linemen – Chris Jones, Kansas City; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets

Linebackers – Fred Warner, San Francisco; Roquan Smith, Baltimore; Matt Milano, Buffalo

Cornerbacks – Sauce Gardner, New York Jets; Patrick Surtain II, Denver

Safeties – Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh; Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker – Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas

Punter – Tommy Townsend, Kansas City

Kick Returner – Keisean Nixon, Green Bay

Punt Returner – Marcus Jones, New England

Special Teamer – Jeremy Reaves, Washington

Long Snapper – Andrew DePaola, Minnesota

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback – Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia

Running Back – Nick Chubb, Cleveland

Tight End – George Kittle, San Francisco

Wide Receivers – AJ Brown, Philadelphia; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas

Left Tackle – Andrew Thomas, New York Giants

Right Tackle – Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay

Left Guard – Joe Thuney, Kansas City

Right Guard – Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta

Center – Creed Humphrey, Kansas City

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers – Myles Garrett, Cleveland; Haason Reddick, Philadelphia

Interior Linemen – Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants; Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee

Linebackers – Bobby Wagner, Los Angeles Rams; C.J. Mosley, New York Jets; Demario Davis, New Orleans.

Cornerbacks – Jaire Alexander, Green Bay; James Bradberry, Philadelphia

Safeties – Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers; Justin Simmons, Denver

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker – Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter – Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee

Kick Returner – Kene Nwangwu, Minnesota

Punt Returner – Kalif Raymond, Detroit

Special Teamer – George Odum, San Francisco

Long Snapper – Nick Moore, Baltimore

