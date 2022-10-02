LORIENT, France (AP)Ten-man Lorient extended its winning streak to five games to consolidate third place in the French league by beating Lille 2-1 on Sunday.

Substitute Theo Le Bris dribbled past Akim Zedadka to slip the ball through the legs of goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier in the 87th minute to secure the victory.

The hosts were reduced to ten men in the 62nd when Burkina Faso winger Dango Ouattara picked up a second yellow card for stamping on Adam Ounas’ ankle.

Lorient took the lead in the ninth minute with an own goal from Lille rightback Bafode Diakite, who turned a rebound into his own net.

But Lille equalized in the 78th with a tap-in from Canada striker Jonathan David, who notched his sixth league goal of the season.

Lorient rode its luck at times as Lille winger Ounas struck the post with a direct corner kick in the 38th before a flick from David bounced off the bar in the 68th.

Surprise package Lorient has turned Stade du Moustoir into a fortress by winning every home game this season while Lille, which lifted the league title in 2021, still hasn’t kept a clean sheet this season.

The ninth round ends later Sunday with Monaco vs. Nantes, Lens vs. Lyon, Toulouse vs. Montpellier, Troyes vs. Reims, Auxerre vs. Brest, and Ajaccio vs. Clermont.

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain edged Nice 2-1 on Saturday to restore its two-point lead over Marseille atop the standings.

