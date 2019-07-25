Sale of old Buccaneer Motel pending

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — The old Buccaneer motel property is currently pending sale.

This comes only a couple weeks after the west wing of the property had been demolished. The realty company overseeing the sale, Counts Real Estate Group, was not available for comment.

The city of Panama City says they are hopeful for development.

The property had been in poor shape for years before the hurricane, which only added to the damage. City officials say they will continue with the demolition of the motel, starting with the restaurant, after an asbestos assessment is complete.

If and when the property is officially sold, the city will work with the owners to continue with the demolition process.