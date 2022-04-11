19 presents to make every mom happy this Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is all about celebrating moms and the other important women in your circle of family and friends. With the holiday only a few weeks away, it’s time to find the perfect gift for the maternal figures in your life.

We picked products that are top-rated and sure to make any type of mom happy — whether she wants to ring in the holiday on a hike or with a glass of wine.

Gifts that celebrate moms

These gifts will make any mom or maternal figure feel loved this Mother’s Day.

Mom and Mini Bracelet Set: available at Macy’s

These pink and gold bracelets give Mom the opportunity to match with whoever gives her this set. Both bracelets are adjustable to fit different wrist sizes.

WillowTree figurine: available at Wayfair

This statue of a woman holding a child is a sweet keepsake for any maternal woman in your life, including moms, aunts, grandmothers or wives.

Birth Month Flower Heart Necklace: available at Uncommon Goods

Give Mom a piece of jewelry to commemorate the month she became a mother. The 12 necklace options showcase each month’s birth flowers encased in eco-resin.

Mother’s Embrace Bouquet: available at 1-800-Flowers

Surprise your mother with this bouquet that includes a mix of lilies and roses in varying shades of pink. The flowers also come in a pink glass vase that features a spiral design.

Gifts for outdoorsy moms

For the mom that is always in nature, these gifts will help her enjoy the outdoors.

Arm-Protecting Garden Gloves: available at Uncommon Goods

Extra-long gloves that cinch at the forearm provide maximum protection for Mom as she hits the garden this spring. They are available in a dainty floral pattern and three sizes.

Steel Outdoor Fire Pit with Lid: available at Wayfair

Make any backyard feel warmer and more welcoming with this astrological-themed fire pit. It comes with a spark screen, a poker and a lid for safety.

Adidas Mini Tote Crossbody Bag: available at Dick’s Sporting Goods

Whether she’s going on a hike or running errands, Mom can pack all of her essentials in this small yet sturdy bag. It’s available in black or white.

Lulu Lemon Wunder Under Crop Leggings: available at Amazon

Give your mother the gift of support and flexibility with these high-rise leggings. She can wear them to the gym or around the house.

Gifts for moms who are always trying new recipes

If your mother loves cooking, these gifts will elevate her next dinner party.

Sur La Table Jardin Apron: available at Sur La Table

This adjustable apron is bespeckled with florals and makes for a fashionable staple in the kitchen. In case of spills, it is machine-washable.

Spode Blue Italian Stemless Wine Glass: available at Wayfair

Made of glass and decorated with a blue pattern, this set of four wine glasses is great for toasting to Mom.

Online Cooking Class: available at Sur La Table

Select from a variety of online cooking classes offered by Sur La Table. Options range from mixing margaritas to searing Mediterranean steak.

Gifts for moms who need more comfort in their lives

Your mother works hard, so help her unwind with these calming gifts.

Audible Subscription: available at Audible

For a mom who loves to read, give her the gift of an unlimited library of audiobooks with a subscription to Audible. Subscriptions are available for one month, three months, six months or a year.

Minnetonka Women’s Sheepskin Slide Slippers: available at Dick’s Sporting Goods

Keep your mother’s toes warm in these suede and sheepskin slippers. They are available in multiple colors, including black and pink.

Relaxing Lavender Mineral Bath Salt Soak: available at Ulta

Make Mom’s bath extra calming with these lavender-scented bath salts. It is formulated without parabens or silicones.

Sonoma Goods For Life Cozy Pajama Pants: available at Kohl’s

Available in multiple colors and patterns, these bestselling pajama pants will make any mother feel ready to relax.

Laneige Berry Sweet Lip Set: available at Sephora

This set comes with one full-sized lip mask and one mini lip mask, and each one features a sweet flavor. The mask can be used overnight or during the day to help keep lips hydrated and smooth.

La Vie Est Belle Perfume: available at Sephora and Ulta

Add to your mother’s perfume collection with this warm Lancome offering that has hints of vanilla, orange and iris. It’s available in multiple sizes, so Mom can keep her perfume on her dresser or throw a rollerball in her purse.

Apotheke Earl Grey Signature Candle: available at Macy’s

With notes of tea and bergamot, this 11-ounce candle will make any room smell like a cozy coffee shop. It is the perfect gift for a tea lover.

iReliev Percussion Massage Gun: available at iReliev

Whether your mom works out or simply works hard, this massage gun promotes blood flow and helps ease tension. It is simple to use and features three levels of intensity.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sophia Adamucci writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.