Which Funko Pop PokÃ©mon figurines are the best?

If you love PokÃ©mon or know someone who loves PokÃ©mon, Funko Pop has an impressive selection of licensed three-dimensional vinyl figurines that replicate some of the most popular and beloved PokÃ©mon characters out there today. Keep them in their boxes and become a collector or stand them up in your room, office or living space to show off your favorites.

Specialty Funko Pop toys and how to spot them

Often Funko Pop will release a figurine, like Pikachu, and then additional versions with special labeling you’ll want to know before buying.

Flocked: All flocked figurines are a little fuzzy on the outside and are sometimes released as special editions.

All flocked figurines are a little fuzzy on the outside and are sometimes released as special editions. Diamond Collection: The Diamond Collection is a line of toys with sparkles infused in the design, covering an entire figurine or certain elements for a more dramatic look.

The Diamond Collection is a line of toys with sparkles infused in the design, covering an entire figurine or certain elements for a more dramatic look. Exclusive/Limited Edition: If an item is labeled as exclusive or limited edition, the figurine was originally released at a convention, festival or in partnership with a specific retailer. Any limited editions sold from a different retailer were acquired initially through the convention or limited release seller and are now being re-sold. As a result, prices tend to get higher because they are being resold.

What is a Generation I PokÃ©mon?

Generation I refers to the original PokÃ©mon introduced in the playing card game from which the fandom has since developed. If you’re a long-time PokÃ©mon fan, you might appreciate the nostalgia of Generation I characters.

Classic Funko Pop PokÃ©mon toys

Funko Pop Games: Pokemon – Ponyta

Ponyta is a Fire-type Generation I PokÃ©mon and is featured here in Pop form. This little yellow horse-like figurine has a flaming mane, tail and legs.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Games: PokÃ©mon – Psyduck

Psyduck is a Water-type who has gone on to become something of a fan-favorite in television adaptations. This duck-like figurine is yellow with a sweet face.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Games: PokÃ©mon – Charizard

Charizard is a very popular Fire-type evolved from Charmander and Charmeleon, who was introduced in Generation I. This figurine has an intimidating face, formidable wings and a flaming tail.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Games: PokÃ©mon – Meowth

Meowth is a Generation I PokÃ©mon best known as a member of Team Rocket in the animated television series. This figurine stands with paws raised and ears alert.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Games: PokÃ©mon – Growlithe

Growlithe is a Fire-type PokÃ©mon from Generation I and looks like a cross between a tiger and a puppy. This figurine has an adorable face with formidable stripes and a sweet mane.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Games: PokÃ©mon – Eevee

Eevee is a fan favorite “mammalian” creature resembling a fox with rabbit ears and tufts of fur around the neck. This seated figurine has an adorable face and recognizably big ears.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Games: PokÃ©mon – Cubone

Cubone is a Ground-type known as the “Lonely PokÃ©mon” since it wears its mother’s skull as a helmet. This figurine stands wearing the skull and holding a loose bone in its right hand.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Games: PokÃ©mon – Squirtle

Squirtle is an adorable Water-type Generation I PokÃ©mon with a blue body and turtle-like shell. This figurine stands with arms outstretched, the belly of its shell exposed.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Games: PokÃ©mon – Mew

Mew is a Psychic-type from Generation I and is unique among PokÃ©mon because it is not known to evolve from anything or into anything. This figurine is on a clear stand to look like it’s floating, pink tail raised.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Games: PokÃ©mon – Bulbasaur

Bulbasaur is a dual-type Grass/Poison PokÃ©mon from Generation I. This figurine stands on all four feet with lips parted to expose two pointed teeth.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Games: PokÃ©mon S1- Pikachu

Easily the most recognizable PokÃ©mon out there, Pikachu is an Electric-type from Generation I. There are a few Pop Pikachu figurines, but this one shows a standing, friendly Pikachu with a bright face and open mouth.

Sold by Amazon

Specialty Funko Pop PokÃ©mon toys

Funko Pop Games: PokÃ©mon – Pikachu [Flocked]

This Pikachu figurine is in the exact same pose as the standard Pop version, and even has the same facial expression. The only difference is that this one is flocked and a Gamestop Exclusive.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Games: PokÃ©mon: Flareon [Diamond]

Flareon is a Fire-type evolution of Evee introduced in Generation I. This figure is part of the Diamond Collection and is a 2021 Wondrous Convention Limited Edition.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Games: PokÃ©mon – Squirtle [Diamond]

This Squirtle figurine shares the same pose and expression as the regular Pop version, but this one sparkles. It is part of the Diamond Collection and a 2021 Summer Convention Limited Edition.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Games: PokÃ©mon – Charmander [Flocked]

This little Charmander stands on its back legs, mouth open with four pointy teeth exposed and a flaming tail. The figurine is flocked and a 2020 Spring Convention Limited Edition Exclusive.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Games: PokÃ©mon – Vulpix [10-inch]

Vulpix is a Fire-type from Generation I and looks like a fox with a luxurious tail. This figurine is a Target Exclusive and stands 10 inches tall, making it significantly bigger than the usual Pop vinyl toys.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Games: PokÃ©mon Growlithe [Flocked]

Here Growlithe is posed with the same expression as the standard Pop figurine, only this one has a furry body. The figurine is flocked and a 2020 Fall Convention Limited Edition.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Games: PokÃ©mon Vaporeon [Diamond Collection]

Vaporeon is a Water-type PokÃ©mon from Generation I and is the Water-type evolution of Evee. This figurine is part of the Diamond Collection and is a 2021 Spring Convention Limited Edition Exclusive.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Emily Verona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.