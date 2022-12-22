What is the best poker table?

Playing cards is a favorite pastime for family and friends. Whether it’s an impromptu game during the holidays or a regularly scheduled poker night, a poker table is a convenient and comfortable way for you to play those card games in style.

Poker tables are designed to give players a clear view of the cards with amenities such as chip trays and cup holders. For its authentic casino look and sturdy construction, the best poker table is the Barrington Billiards Charleston Texas Hold’em Table.

What to know before you buy a poker table

Which type of poker table is best for you?

There are three types of poker tables that meet the distinct needs of each person and home:

are the most expensive option. They are made from wood and metal, and they are usually heavy to move. They often have a felt floor that mimics a casino. Table tops look like tables, but they are removable. They are laid across the top of a table and have the appearance of a poker table. They are made from rugged materials that may fold up when you are done. Table tops are ideal for people that want the look and feel of a poker table but don’t want a permanent poker table as part of their home’s decor.

How many players do you want to host?

Poker tables vary in size and shape. The key consideration is how many card players you want to host. Poker tables and table tops can accommodate between four to 11 players, but an 8-person table is most common. There are rectangular, octagonal and round tables that measure from 50 to 80 inches across for the actual playing surface. Look for a table that will comfortably seat your guests while holding their cards and handling their chips and drinks.

Will you need to store your poker table?

Permanent poker tables that are set up once and remain in place are easiest, but many people need to move their table or table top once the game is over. Look for tables and table tops that fold up easily, including the legs for tables. Ideally, a foldable table with a built-in handle is best. Nearly all layouts fold up and are easily stored in tight spaces.

What to look for in a quality poker table

Game layouts

Many poker tables have a card surface with layouts for specific card games such as craps, Texas Hold’em and Blackjack. You can also opt for a blank playing surface that allows you to play any game without the markings.

Chip and cup holders

Many premium poker tables include a built-in recess for holding your poker chips. This is a convenient way to keep everything organized. Cup holders are also an excellent amenity that keeps sweaty drinks away from the playing surface. Many cup holders are shallow and require shorter glasses to prevent spilling.

Padding

Expensive poker tables include padded rails upon which players rest their arms while considering their next play. These bring extra comfort and class to the gathering.

Cover

Some poker tables include a dust cover for when the table isn’t in use. You can also purchase covers separately if you want to protect the playing surface during down times.

How much you can expect to spend on a poker table

You can find a poker table for anywhere between $20-$1,000, with more expensive tables being more durable and having more premium features like reversible tops.

Poker table FAQ

Are there other colors besides green?

A. While green is the standard color of most poker tables, there are tables and table tops that are red, blue, black and brown. Some table tops are reversible and include a different color on the other side. Check with the manufacturer to see what color options are available.

Can felt be cleaned?

A. Spills on felt can be cleaned by dabbing with a clean cloth and water. Stubborn stains can be addressed by adding one part vinegar to two parts water.

What is the best poker table to buy?

Top poker table

Barrington Billiards Charleston Texas Hold’em Table

What you need to know: This easy-to-store table looks like it came from the casino with a metal frame and high-grade felt.

What you’ll love: The tabletop is made from thick plywood with oversized metal legs for stability. It seats 10 people with steel cup holders and padded rails. No assembly is required.

What you should consider: It is very heavy and difficult for one person to carry.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair and Amazon

Top poker table for the money

Da Vinci Two-Sided Texas Hold’em and Blackjack Casino Felt Layout

What you need to know: This affordable overlay is a convenient way to turn any table into a poker table.

What you’ll love: Measuring 3 feet by 6 feet, this large layout features green felt as seen in casinos. One side of the layout is for Texas Hold’em and the other side is for Blackjack. It easily rolls up and stores when not in use.

What you should consider: It can slide around without proper anchoring.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kestell Furniture 52-Inch Eight-Player Oak Poker Table

What you need to know: This great-looking poker table has a rustic flair and foldable legs for easy storage.

What you’ll love: This octagonal wooden table comfortably seats eight players. It features built-in chip bins and cup holders for convenience. It comes in multiple finishes to fit any home decor. It stands just under 30 inches tall.

What you should consider: Some users found the legs a bit wobbly.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

