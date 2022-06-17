Which plastic toy box is best?

It’s an immutable law of nature that children will leave their toys absolutely everywhere. You can curtail this phenomenon by using a plastic toy box to not only train your child to return their toys to one place when they’re done but also help your child (and you) find their favorite toys faster.

The best plastic toy box is the Humble Crew Kids’ Toy Storage Organizer with 12 Plastic Bins. This toy organizer has 12 plastic bins for storage and organization and is available in four colors.

What to know before you buy a plastic toy box

Styles

There are three main types of plastic toy box: chest, box and bin.

Chest: Most toy box chests are made of wood, but some are also made of plastic or plastic and fabric. Chests are the classical idea of a toy box, being a large and oblong box with some kind of lid. They’re best for keeping larger toys or for those with several children.

Box: Boxes come in many shapes, sizes and forms. Some boxes are similar to the chest in that they’re one large container with some kind of lid. Others can be in the form of carrying cases with tons of little sections to be filled with small toys like cars and a handle. Others still can be collapsible, used for temporary play sessions like playdates or for keeping toys together on the go.

Bin: Bins, like boxes, come in a huge variety of shapes and sizes. Their main characteristic difference is the lack of a lid.

What to look for in a quality plastic toy box

Design

Plastic toy boxes aren’t usually available with images or special designs; they’re typically made in solid colors, whether they’re translucent or not. The biggest design benefit of a plastic toy box over other materials is that they’re perfect for adding stickers to since they can be easily removed. Decorating a new plastic toy box with a fresh set of stickers can even be a fun shared activity between parent and child.

Shape and size

When shopping for a new plastic toy box, consider both where you’ll need to put it as well as how many toys it needs to hold.

How much you can expect to spend on a plastic toy box

Plastic toy boxes are some of the most affordable toy boxes available, as they typically start around $10 for just a small box and peak around $50 for some of the more organization-heavy models. Their best possible versions rarely exceed $75.

Plastic toy box FAQ

What’s the difference between a toy box and a toy organizer?

Toy boxes and toy organizers serve the same purpose: keeping your child’s toys in one place. They just go about it with different methods.

Toy boxes: Toy boxes focus on keeping all of your child’s toys in one place, no matter the size. They’re perfect for introducing your child to the idea of cleaning up after oneself and are especially good for households with many children.

Toy organizers: Toy organizers serve as a kind of next step to toy boxes. Once your child understands the idea of returning a toy to a resting place when not in use, toy organizers introduce the idea of sorting by similarity. They also make finding a specific toy much faster and easier.

Do plastic toy boxes have any safety features?

Boxes large enough for your child to fit in entirely often have ventilation holes, while those with lids can occasionally have safety hinges that prevent the lid from slamming closed.

What’s the best plastic toy box to buy?

Top plastic toy box

Humble Crew Kids’ Toy Storage Organizer with 12 Plastic Bins

What you need to know: This plastic toy box organizer is an excellent option for keeping all your kid’s toys easily findable.

What you’ll love: The 12 plastic toy bins — eight small and four large — are easily repositionable and can be taken from the shelves and brought straight to your child. This plastic toy box organizer is available in four color options.

What you should consider: If your child likes to play rough, they can pull the entire organizer down if it isn’t secured to the floor or wall.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Kohl’s

Top plastic toy box for the money

Mickey Mouse Roadster Racers Sit N Store Cube

What you need to know: If you don’t have much to store or just need an extra box to add to your collection, then this Mickey Mouse plastic toy box and seat is a great choice.

What you’ll love: This plastic toy box and seat is sturdy enough to hold children around the age of 3, and it’s large enough (15.3 by 11.8 by 3.7 inches) to hold a few stuffed animals and similar-sized toys.

What you should consider: This plastic toy box and seat can quickly be outgrown, making it a better purchase for those with more than one child or for daycares.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bins & Things Toy Storage Organizer and DIsplay Case with Carrying Handle

What you need to know: This plastic toy box is an excellent choice for children who have lots of small toys like toy cars, Legos and small dolls.

What you’ll love: This plastic toy box has 30 compartments spread between two main storage areas. This plastic toy box comes in both blue and pink. A carrying handle makes transporting toys between play dates a breeze.

What you should consider: Some users reported that this plastic toy box arrived with a broken handle or chipped plastic.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.