Which KidKraft dollhouses are best?

​​Kids of all ages have been playing with dollhouses for generations. With multiple stories, functional furniture and a plethora of designs, this timeless toy offers imaginative play, creativity and fun for hours.

KidKraft is a brand known for making quality children’s toys, including play sets, train tables and wooden dollhouses. One of their larger models, the KidKraft Uptown Wooden Modern Dollhouse, has all the bells and whistles an older child would enjoy.

What to know before you buy a KidKraft dollhouse

Age

The most important area to consider before choosing a dollhouse is the age of your child or children.

Babies: Dollhouses for babies should be compact with no small parts to choke on or closing doors that can pinch little fingers. They may appreciate lights and sounds but might not be able to push buttons. Simple is your best bet when choosing a dollhouse for babies.

Toddlers: If your child is 2-4 years old, a dollhouse is going to be an exciting and well-loved gift. Working features like a light that turns on or a radio that plays music are fun for toddlers. Depending on their age, it's still wise to be aware of small pieces or any hazardous features. Also, make sure the dollhouse isn't too large, or your toddler may not be able to reach the top story.

5 years old and up: If you're looking for a dollhouse for children who are 5 years old and up, ensure there are a lot of working features, like a toilet that flushes or an elevator that slides up and down. Children are more into pretend play at this age, so having a dollhouse that seems real is essential.

Multiple children: If you want to get one dollhouse for numerous children, checking that there are several stories or separate play areas is important so they can play independently while also playing together.

Space

If you only have a set amount of space, it’s essential to get measurements before choosing a dollhouse. The last thing you want is to spend hours putting a dollhouse together, only to find it doesn’t fit in the designated location. KidKraft makes dollhouses of all shapes and sizes, so there should be no issue finding a dollhouse that fits your space.

What to look for in a quality KidKraft dollhouse

Functional elements

Dollhouses come with a variety of features, including functional elements. Some working parts include a toilet that sounds like it flushes, lights that turn on, a doorbell that rings or an elevator that slides up and down. These elements are fun, especially for older children. However, lights and sounds mean the dollhouse requires batteries.

Assembly

KidKraft dollhouses don’t come assembled, but they come with a manual. Depending on the size of the dollhouse and the number of people building it, assembly can take 1-4 hours.

Accessories

Small furniture that fits the dollhouse space perfectly is hard to find. However, many KidKraft dollhouses come with furniture and other accessories like a couch, a dining table and chairs, a bed or a bathtub. Check if a dollhouse comes with furniture before buying.

Material

KidKraft is known for making quality wooden dollhouses. However, this doesn’t mean every piece is made from wood. While the main structure pieces and some furniture are made from wood, the walls and some accessories are made with plastic and MDF.

How much you can expect to spend on a KidKraft dollhouse

KidKraft dollhouses come in all shapes and sizes and cost $50-$250.

KidKraft dollhouse FAQ

Do all dolls and Barbies fit in a KidKraft dollhouse?

A. KidKraft makes a variety of dollhouses designed to accommodate dolls from 4 inches up to 12 inches. Check the specifications of each dollhouse, as they clearly outline what size dolls will fit.

Can I assemble a KidKraft dollhouse by myself?

A. All KidKraft dollhouses can be assembled by just one person. While another set of hands could make the job go more quickly, it’s not necessary to have more than two people to help with assembly.

What are the best KidKraft dollhouses to buy?

Top KidKraft dollhouse

KidKraft Uptown Wooden Modern Dollhouse

What you need to know: With an abundance of features, this wooden dollhouse will keep kids of all ages exploring and imagining for hours.

What you’ll love: This dollhouse has every feature imaginable, including a pool, rooftop patio, skylight and elevator, and comes with 36 accessories. It’s made to be used with any dolls up to 12 inches.

What you should consider: This dollhouse is fairly involved and can take hours to put together.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top KidKraft dollhouse for the money

KidKraft Chelsea Doll Cottage Wooden Dollhouse

What you need to know: Younger kids will love this perfectly sized three-level dollhouse that comes with 16 accessories.

What you’ll love: This dollhouse is designed to be used with fashion dolls up to 5 inches, including the Chelsea doll. It comes with 16 pieces of furniture and also has working windows and shutters.

What you should consider: Some users mentioned that the quality of this dollhouse didn’t seem as good as the larger KidKraft dollhouses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

KidKraft My Dreamy Wooden Dollhouse

What you need to know: While this dollhouse is full-size and designed to be used with dolls up to 12 inches, it’s the right size to fit in smaller areas.

What you’ll love: This mid-size dollhouse is three stories tall and features an elevator. It comes with 14 furniture pieces, including lamps that light up and a piano and toilet that make real sounds.

What you should consider: The directions aren’t very clear, causing the assembly to be time-consuming.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Bre Richey writes for BestReviews.

