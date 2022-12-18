Video games aren’t for everyone. Board and card games are a great way to get your family together without staring at a screen.

These games are sure to bring your family together

Family game night is an excellent way to spend time with your loved ones and get your kids away from their screens. Playing board and card games with your family during the holiday season is a surefire way to build excitement. Still, there are countless games to choose from, so selecting the best one can take time and effort.

In this article: Hedbanz, Telestrations and Taco vs. Burrito

What to consider when buying a board game

Age range

Recommended age ranges are an essential consideration when buying a board game. In some cases, a game may be too complicated for younger players. Additionally, some games include pieces that may pose a choking hazard for children.

Gameplay

You’ll want to choose a game that appeals to each household member. For example, word games may appeal to you, but aren’t a great choice if your children don’t enjoy them. Games that keep your family laughing are a surefire way to make the most of family game night.

The learning curve is another essential consideration. While some may enjoy complicated games, others will get bored if they don’t understand them in the first few rounds.

Wow factor

Nowadays, many games feature lights, sounds and vibrant pieces that keep things interesting. Many have unique concepts that are sure to get a laugh. If you’re looking to keep your kids entertained, it’s a good idea to consider the game’s wow factor. Still, some classic games never get old. For example, Go Fish is still popular, even though it’s based on a game from over 100 years ago.

Board game FAQ

What types of board games are there?

A. Traditional board games often feature a fold-out board, numerous game pieces and specific rules that set them apart from other games. Card games rarely involve boards or game pieces; instead, these games are played with a simple deck of cards. There are countless games that combine elements of board games and card games or utilize their own formulas to create something completely unique.

Which board games are best for children?

A. Children’s games often involve easy-to-understand rules and fun concepts. Still, you’ll want to choose a game that’s fun for adults if you plan to make it a family game night staple. Additionally, when buying a game for your children, choosing one with durable game pieces is a good idea.

What are some other ideas for family game night?

A. Family game night is all about having fun. Consider renting a movie that the entire family is sure to enjoy. Delicious snacks are another excellent way to enhance the experience.

Best board games

Ticket to Ride

This strategic game involves building railways across a map of the United States. It’s easy to understand and fun to play. Many were impressed with the fun gameplay and the fact it appealed to people of all ages.

Sold by Amazon and Target

Bulls-Eye Ball

This engaging game will keep kids entertained for hours. The electronic gaming board features lights and sounds to add an extra layer of fun to the gameplay. There are multiple gameplay modes.

Sold by Amazon, Target and Kohl’s

Wordle the Party Game

Fans of the popular web game are sure to love this board game. It features a fun team mode and a timed mode. Players take turns choosing words while others try to guess them. Up to four people can play.

Sold by Amazon and Target

Hedbanz

This exciting take on a classic party game is sure to be a hit with players of all ages. It has numerous headbands with exciting designs, such as a unicorn, a cat and a pirate. There are various expansion packs and themed versions of the game.

Sold by Amazon and Target

Herd Mentality

This is a fun twist on “Would You Rather,” where players are rewarded if they choose the same answer as others. It’s easy to learn and fun for all ages. Many said their families couldn’t stop laughing while they played.

Sold by Amazon and Target

Telestrations

This game lets players take turns sketching phrases and guessing what the sketch represents. By the time you get to the last player, it’s likely to be much different than the intended phrase. Many were surprised by how much fun they had while playing.

Sold by Amazon and Target

Best card games

Taco vs. Burrito

This unique game was designed by a 7-year-old. Players take turns trying to increase the point value of their tacos and burritos. There are numerous cards that can level the playing field if played at the right time.

Sold by Amazon

Poetry for Neanderthals

This word-guessing game allows players to use one-syllable words to describe a word or phrase. It comes with an inflatable “no stick” that players get whacked with if they break the rules.

Sold by Amazon and Target

Rack-O

This game features a simple concept that can be pretty strategic. Each player gets a rack of 10 cards and has to draw and discard them until they get a numerical sequence. It’s surprisingly easy to learn and is fun for all ages.

Sold by Amazon

Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza

This is easy to play and is more interactive than most card games. It’s fast-paced and fun. It takes around 10-15 minutes to complete a game.

Sold by Amazon and Target

Spoons

This game comes with a durable plastic case, making it easy to take on the go. To win a round, you must get four of a kind and grab a spoon. It’s recommended for children 7 years and up.

Sold by Amazon

Regal Games Kids Classic Card Games Bundle

This set comes with Go Fish, Slap Jack, Crazy 8s, War, Old Maid and a memory-matching game. Many were impressed with the high-quality cards. It’s an affordable way to build your collection of card games.

Sold by Amazon

