"Jurassic World: Dominion" reunites the three lead stars from the original 1993 classic, "Jurassic Park."

Which ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ toy is best?

If your kid loves the “Jurassic World” movies or dinosaurs in general, they might be interested in the latest toys released alongside “Jurassic World: Dominion.” This is the third installment in the reboot franchise, and with it come new characters and scenes to explore. Check out the “Jurassic World: Dominion” Thrash â€˜N Devour Tyrannosaurus Rex Figure for an engaging toy with digital features.

What to know before you buy a ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ toy

Ways to play

There are a wide range of “Jurassic World: Dominion” toys, from costume masks to cards games:

Action figure : This is a single figure or set of small plastic dinosaur figurines for play. Some feature fun dinosaur sounds, but most are not electronic and require no batteries.

: This is a single figure or set of small plastic dinosaur figurines for play. Some feature fun dinosaur sounds, but most are not electronic and require no batteries. Car : Remote control or otherwise, these little toy jeeps with the “Jurassic World” logo are a great way for your kids to drive their toys around in pursuit of dinosaurs.

: Remote control or otherwise, these little toy jeeps with the “Jurassic World” logo are a great way for your kids to drive their toys around in pursuit of dinosaurs. Playset: Though playsets can get expensive, they come with multiple figurines and accessories so your child has everything needed to act out scenes from the movie or create their own adventures.

Though playsets can get expensive, they come with multiple figurines and accessories so your child has everything needed to act out scenes from the movie or create their own adventures. Plush : If your child wants a snuggly toy, a plush dinosaur is the way to go. These toys are soft and usually stand under 14 inches tall. They are great for playtime and bedtime.

: If your child wants a snuggly toy, a plush dinosaur is the way to go. These toys are soft and usually stand under 14 inches tall. They are great for playtime and bedtime. Wearable : Dinosaur masks and claws let your child dress up like their favorite dinosaur from the movie, complete with sound effects.

: Dinosaur masks and claws let your child dress up like their favorite dinosaur from the movie, complete with sound effects. Game: Card and board games are fun for the whole family and feature dinosaurs and characters from the film as part of the game narrative.

Age range

The standard age range is for “Jurassic World: Dominion” toys is 4-8 years old, but there are exceptions. Some plush toys are suitable for younger children, while playsets and games can be enjoyed by children ages 8-12 .

Batteries

Most plush toys, board games, costumes and playsets either don’t require batteries or come with built-in batteries. Action figures sometimes use batteries but those batteries don’t always come included. Most remote-control cars require batteries to be purchased separately.

What to look for in a quality ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ toy

Popular characters

If your kid loves the film, they’re going to be looking for their favorite characters among the toys. There is franchise fan favorite Blue, the velociraptor recognizable by the blue streak head to tail. There is also Blue’s baby, a little raptor called Beta. Other “Dominion” creatures include the giganotosaurus, therizinosaurus, stygimoloch, mosasaurus, atrociraptor and pyroraptor.

Owen, Claire and Maisie are the main human action figures available with “Dominion” toys, but the new film also pays tribute to the original “Jurassic Park” with Dr. Alan Grant, Dr. Ellie Sattler and Dr. Ian Malcolm figurines. “Dominion” also brings back a few original “Jurassic Park” dinosaurs such as the tyrannosaurus rex, triceratops and the dilophosaurus.

Digital play

With some “Jurassic World” toys you can now download fact apps or scan the toy’s DNA code with a smart device for augmented reality play options. These extras promote visual learning and are designed for children 4 years old and up.

Realistic designs

The best “Dominion” toys resemble the creatures featured in the film, with attention given to eyes and color tones. The only thing more disappointing than not getting the right toy is getting one that doesn’t look anything like what’s seen in the film.

This is especially important with characters such as Blue, a dinosaur audiences have known by name for three films. Everything from the eyes to the flare of the nostrils and the blue streak down the back should immediately remind your kid of the character.

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ toy

Depending on the size and features, these toys cost $10-$50, but some playsets cost up to $120.

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ toy FAQ

Are these dinosaurs scientifically accurate?

A. Some creatures in “Jurassic World: Dominion” are hybrid dinosaurs created by the filmmakers and therefore are not featured in children’s science books. If your child is frustrated because they cannot find more information about their favorite creature, that’s why.

How do you clean these toys?

A. Some plush toys can go in the washing machine but most “Dominion” toys should be spot cleaned with a damp paper towel only.

Whatâ€™s the best ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ toy to buy?

Top ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ toy

“Jurassic World: Dominion” Thrash â€˜N Devour Tyrannosaurus Rex Figure

What you need to know: This yellow-eyed plastic T-rex figurine is 8.4 inches tall and 21 inches long.

What youâ€™ll love: The physical details look great. It bends, moves and roars. Batteries are included. It can be scanned for further digital play apps and games. It’s designed to pick up smaller dinosaur toys with its mouth.

What you should consider: Smaller dinosaur toys are sold separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Top ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ toy for the money

Lego “Jurassic World: Dominion” Blue & Beta Velociraptor Capture Set

What you need to know: This Lego set comes with 181 pieces for building and creative play involving Blue and baby raptor Beta.

What youâ€™ll love: It’s well-made and comes with Blue, Beta and human character figures Maisie and Rainn. There’s a buildable truck, bicycle, dinosaur cage and other fun accessories.

What you should consider: It’s a little easy for kids used to more advanced Lego toys.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

“Jurassic World: Dominion” Sound Slashin’ Therizinosaurus Figure

What you need to know: This blue therizinsaurus is 9.51 inches tall and 13.55 inches wide with long claws and a red stripe down the back.

What youâ€™ll love: The body is well detailed with vivid colors and expressive eyes. It moves and slashes side to side. It comes with batteries. The figurine can be scanned for digital play.

What you should consider: It’s a little expensive for what you get.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

