Which is the best bagel slicer?

Whether you like them with butter, cream cheese, peanut butter or jam, it’s hard to argue that bagels make a tasty breakfast. Cutting them safely isn’t always easy, though, which is why it helps to have a bagel slicer in your kitchen.

Bagel slicers allow you to cut open a bagel without worrying about injuring your hand. Many have an integrated blade that keeps your fingers far away from the edge, while others are designed to let you move the knife through the slicer with your fingers safely on top. If you’re looking for a versatile slicer that’s easy to clean, the Hoan Original Bagel Guillotine is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a bagel slicer

Design

Bagel slicers are available in two main designs: a guillotine-style and a base with a separate knife.

Guillotine-style slicers consist of a base with a slot and an integrated blade that you push down to slice your bagel. This is the most popular design and usually requires the least amount of effort. It keeps your fingers far away from the blade, too.

Separate base and knife slicers consist of a freestanding base with a slot to hold the bagel. There is a smaller channel for the blade within the bagel slot that you place the knife in to slice the bagel safely.

Safety features

A bagel slicer is designed to prevent your hand from being cut when you slice your bagel. Still, some models offer more safety features than others.

The safest slicers keep your fingers as far away from the blade as possible, so guillotine-style models typically earn the highest safety marks. Some slicers also have shields or guards around the blade to provide additional protection. These help to ensure you only cut the bagel and not your hand. You can also purchase cut-resistant gloves as an additional safety measure.

Materials

Most slicers have stainless steel blades, which are durable and easily slice through the rough texture of a bagel. The base or exterior body is often made of wood, stainless steel or plastic.

Stainless steel slicer bases offer the most durability, but those with plastic bases are lightweight and travel-friendly. Wooden bases are also durable, but they can be difficult to keep clean.

What to look for in a quality bagel slicer

Blade edge

Slicer blades can have a straight or serrated edge. Serrated edges work best for bagels because they smoothly cut through the rough texture. A serrated blade also slices well through muffins and crusty bread.

Slot size

Some bagels are thicker than others, so you want to choose a slicer with a slot wide enough to accommodate the bagels you usually cut. If the space is too narrow, you may not be able to use the slicer for other baked goods, such as muffins or bread loaves.

You can also find some slicers with a slot divider that lets you adjust the slicing thickness, so you can make your slices thinner if necessary.

Rubber feet

When slicing a bagel, you want the slicer to stay in place to ensure you get an even cut. Some models have rubber feet or pads on the bottom that provide traction on your countertop or table to keep the slicer in place. For the safest operation, opt for a slicer with a rubberized base.

Ease of cleaning

You should wash your slicer after each use, so it helps to choose one you can clean easily. Some slicers are dishwasher-safe, allowing for quick, easy cleaning. Other models require hand-washing, which takes more time and puts you at risk for cuts when you wash the blade.

How much you can expect to spend on a bagel slicer

Bagel slicers usually cost $9-$35. Models with a separate base and knife are the most affordable, typically costing $9-$15. Guillotine-style slicers generally cost $16-$35, though you’ll pay more for models with extra safety features, such as blade guards.

Bagel slicer FAQ

Can I use a bagel slicer for bread and other baked goods?

A. It depends on the slicer and the baked goods you’re slicing. Many slicers have a slot with a fixed width, so you can only cut items that fit within that space. Other models are adjustable, allowing you to slice a bagel in half or cut a loaf of bread into thin slices for sandwiches.

What type of slicer is best for those with hand mobility issues?

A. A guillotine-style slicer is your best bet if you have a weak or injured hand. It requires less hand strength because gravity helps provide enough force for the blade to slice through your bagel easily.

What’s the best bagel slicer to buy?

Top bagel slicer

Hoan The Original Bagel Slicer

What you need to know: This slicer is made by a well-respected brand and offers additional safety features that help to keep you injury-free.

What you’ll love: It slices bagels and other baked goods. It has a sharp, easy-to-clean carbon steel blade and a two-way safety shield to keep your fingers away from the edge. It’s available in several color options.

What you should consider: The slicer may not be large enough for thicker bagels.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bagel slicer for the money

Urban Trend Easy to Use Bagel Slicer

What you need to know: This slicer has a simple design, but it effectively slices bagels and doesn’t require much storage space.

What you’ll love: It’s made of durable, high-quality plastic and has a strong, sharp stainless-steel blade. It can cut bagels, muffins, rolls, buns and loaves of bread. Its design keeps your fingers and hands away from the blade.

What you should consider: The edge is extremely sharp, making it tricky to use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Yatytepo Bagel Slicer

What you need to know: This user-friendly guillotine-style slicer smoothly and safely cuts through bagels and other baked goods.

What you’ll love: Its thick handle provides greater stability for the slicer. It has a serrated blade to slice easily through bagels and other rough-textured baked goods. The blade features a cover for added safety.

What you should consider: It’s not as easy to clean as other slicers and may have trouble getting through thicker bagels.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews.

