Prime Day deals are nearly impossible to resist, especially when it’s the top brands that are on sale, as in these top early deals across the site. Products carried by leading brands may be out of your price range on a regular day, but this Amazon sale is helping to level the playing — or rather, shopping — field. The home and kitchen products featured in this article, including some of our favorites that we checked out in the BestReviews Testing Lab, are all in high demand and will likely sell out quickly.

The following deals were updated on June 30, 2023, at 1 p.m. EST.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT PRIME DAY

Amazon Prime Day will officially take place on July 11 and 12 this year. Numerous brands are participating, from recognized industry leaders to independent, lesser-known brands that may be worth trying out. Some companies actually align product releases with this event, so it’s possible to get the latest models. Otherwise, you’ll find deep discounts on older versions.

You must be an Amazon Prime member to participate in this sale, but don’t worry if you’re not — you can sign up for a free 30-day trial.

GET THESE TOP HOME PRODUCTS BEFORE THEY SELL OUT

Casper Sleep Element Mattress 10% OFF

This supportive mattress strikes a balance between soft and firm, made from up to 121 recycled plastic bottles. The memory foam molds to the contours of your body and regulates airflow to keep you comfortable while you sleep. The mattress comes deflated in a box; all you have to do is unpack it and wait 24 to 72 hours for the mattress to regain its shape.

Amazon Brand Rivet Revolve Upholstered Sofa 18% OFF

This three-person sofa exudes modern elegance, with a minimalist profile that can suit a variety of decor styles. The reversible design means the chaise can be left-facing or right-facing. It features solid wood legs and durable polyester upholstery that can handle wear and tear.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat 24% OFF

Google’s smart thermostat learns your schedule and the temperature you prefer so it can program itself to your needs and help you conserve energy. You can see how much energy the thermostat has used and even get alerts about your HVAC system, including information about any issues as well as helpful reminders that make maintenance easier. A remote control lets you adjust the temperature using a phone, computer or tablet.

Dyson V10 Cordless Stick Vacuum 10% OFF

The Dyson V10 boasts powerful suction and an impressive 60-minute runtime. It features three cleaning modes and converts to a handheld vacuum for cleaning cars, stairs and upholstery. The cordless stick vacuum weighs less than 6 pounds and is easy to maneuver. Plus, four included attachments add to its versatility, including a tool for removing pet hair and dander.

Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier 23% OFF

This air purifier and tower fan can be set to turn 0, 45, 90, 180 or 350 degrees, and you can choose from 10 speed settings. Our tester liked its superior HEPA air filtration, saying it eased allergy symptoms. You can control and monitor indoor air quality via the Dyson Link app using Alexa, Google Home or Siri.

Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast-Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet 42% OFF

Lodge’s cast-iron skillet is one of the best options on the market, offering superb heat retention and even heating, whether you want to sear, saute, bake, broil, braise or fry food. It’s safe to use with an oven, grill or open flame. The 10.25-inch pan has been pre-seasoned with vegetable oil, which prevents it from rusting and food from sticking. This durable pan will last for years, provided it’s cared for properly; cast-iron pans should be washed by hand and seasoned regularly.

SodaStream E-Terra Sparkling Water Maker 44% OFF

The SodaStream E-Terra lets you enjoy sparkling water at the push of a button. You can choose between three carbonation levels, and the included CO2 cylinder can carbonate up to 60 liters of water. The sparkling water maker comes with a reusable, dishwasher-safe carbonating bottle.

Keurig K- Slim Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker 24% OFF

This Keurig pod coffee maker brews delicious coffee in minutes. At the push of a button, you can make an 8-, 10- or 12-ounce cup, and you can brew up to four cups before the reservoir must be refilled. It’s less than 5 inches wide and will fit neatly on the countertop. Despite its compact size, the coffee machine can accommodate a 7-inch-tall travel mug with the drip tray removed.

Dash Mini Waffle Maker 23% OFF

You can enjoy tasty waffles drenched in syrup, waffled hash browns, cookies and biscuit pizza with this mini waffle maker. The 4-inch cooking surface is nonstick for easy cleanup. This miniature appliance is ideal for apartments, small kitchens and dorm rooms. It even comes with a recipe book to get you started.

Yeti Rambler 30-Ounce Vacuum Insulated Tumbler 15% OFF

This double-walled, insulated tumbler will keep drinks cold for hours. The 30-ounce tumbler is made from sturdy stainless steel. It’s dishwasher-safe and compatible with car cup holders.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer 23% OFF

You can get the crispy texture of fried chicken, french fries, mozzarella sticks and more — yet still eat healthy — with an air fryer. This 4-quart Ninja model lets you crisp, roast, reheat and dehydrate a variety of foods. The nonstick frying basket, crisper plate and multi-layer rack are all dishwasher-safe.

PRODUCTS TO WATCH THIS PRIME DAY

