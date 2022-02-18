Which badminton shoes are best?

Having decided to take up badminton, you bought all the equipment you thought you needed. However, you then decided to use your indoor soccer shoes for the occasion. This was probably the wrong decision and may have resulted in blisters, or worse, injury. Choosing a good pair of badminton shoes is more essential than you thought.

The prominent players in the badminton shoe market include Li-Ning and Yonex. If you want to get the best badminton sneakers on your feet, you should choose the Yonex: Power Cushion Badminton Shoes for optimum performance and comfort.

What to know before you buy badminton shoes

Different sports shoes are designed differently. Badminton shoes have features unique to that sport, and they are just as important a piece of equipment as badminton sets are. If you are buying a reliable brand of shoes designed specifically for the sport, chances are that they will tick all the boxes. Let’s look at some other considerations.

Starting out

For those just starting out in the sport, it is still recommended that a pair of badminton shoes be bought. However, it’s unnecessary to splash out on the most expensive pair straight away. A good pair of budget-friendly shoes from a reliable brand may be an excellent way to start. Court shoes for squash or volleyball could also be used if you have a pair of those. Take some time and make sure you enjoy playing before making an expensive commitment.

Non-marking soles

This is usually a requirement before getting on the court – wearing any shoe that is not non-marking will probably result in you not being allowed to play. Avoid this embarrassment by making sure your new shoes comply with this. Non-marking soles are usually light in color, and you can often check for a stamp on them that confirms they are non-marking. Failing this, you can rub the sole on a sheet of white paper to see if they leave any marks.

Freedom of movement

Badminton players need to be agile. Shoes should be flexible and lightweight due to the variety of movements that need to be performed. Ankles should be free to aid these continuous changes in motion. Further, the foot inside the shoe shouldn’t be moving around too much. Be aware of your foot shape, and don’t buy too narrow or wide shoes.

What to look for in quality badminton shoes

The sole

Badminton players need good traction. A thin sole is vital to keep the shoe lightweight and flexible. Therefore, a gum-rubber sole is a good choice and will ensure excellent grip on the court. It will also aid in all your sudden changes of movement.

Cushioning

Cushioning is also crucial in badminton shoes, despite their need to be lightweight. Therefore, the cushioning should be just enough to offer protection as any more will make the shoe too heavy and restrict movement.

Breathability

Like all good sports shoes, breathability is an important factor. The best material for a breathable shoe is mesh. Shoes that aren’t at least made in part with mesh don’t focus on breathability.

How much you can expect to spend on badminton shoes

Good-quality shoes can start at $50. These are suitable for beginners or players not so serious about the game. Premium shoes for advanced players can reach up to $150.

Badminton shoes FAQ

How do I wash badminton shoes?

A. It’s not advisable to wash badminton shoes in the washing machine. They should be cleaned by hand with soap and water and a cloth. The insoles can be given a machine wash if they are causing odors, or you could try baking powder or foot powder inside the show, which will absorb any smells if sprinkled and left for 12 to 24 hours. Leaving the shoes to air out after a game is also an excellent choice.

Can I wear badminton shoes for everyday use?

A. The soles are likely to be damaged over time, especially from walking on hard surfaces like tar. They could be used for very casual use, and it’s probably best to use them when they are no longer required for playing.

What are the best badminton shoes to buy?

Top badminton shoes

Yonex: Power Cushion Badminton Shoes

What you need to know: The BOA Fit system makes for an easy-on, easy-off shoe.

What you’ll love: Power Cushion technology offers good shock absorption and the Toe Assist toe box adds to the comfort of the shoes.

What you should consider: Some say they run small and need some breaking in.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top badminton shoes for the money

LI-Ning: Saga: Men’s Badminton Shoes

What you need to know: A top-quality men’s badminton shoe for the serious player.

What you’ll love: The sole has multiple pivot points giving extra flexibility to the shoe. Improved heel and inside front and toe area technology protects your foot and gives the shoes a longer lifespan. Various colors are offered, meaning you can wear your preferred hues in the knowledge that your feet are in good hands.

What you should consider: The shoes are narrow, so if you have wide feet, choose a bigger size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

ASICS: Gel Rocket 10: Women’s Court Shoes

What you need to know: This is an all-purpose court shoe for women suitable for playing badminton.

What you’ll love: The stability and flexibility of this model have been improved recently. Forefoot support is enhanced by synthetic leather overlays, while the mesh upper keeps your feet cool and fresh. The TRUSSTIC technology in the midsole will make you feel confident in your quick movements, and shock absorption in the heel has been improved by GEL technology.

What you should consider: It’s a faux leather sole rather than rubber, as the shoe isn’t only for badminton.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Barry Peacock writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.