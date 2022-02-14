Which recovery boots are best?

Everyone from professional athletes to your average runner can potentially benefit from a set of recovery boots. While they may be unnecessary for some people, if you’re serious about your training and recovery, a set of recovery boots can go a long way toward keeping you in top form. If you’re looking for a pair of recovery boots to take your training to the next level, check out the Rapid Reboot Recovery System.

What to know before you buy recovery boots

Cost

A set of recovery boots is an investment. While there are some budget options, anything from a major brand like Therabody or Hyperice doesn’t come cheap. If you’re serious about your fitness and want something for the long term, a set of recovery boots can be a worthwhile purchase toward your long-term health. If you’re on the fence, a set of compression socks or a massage gun is probably a better bet, at least to start.

Training intensity

Recovery boots are a piece of equipment made for intense athletes. If you love to push yourself in the gym or on running trails daily or you’re committed to a high-intensity training regimen, they’re likely a smart buy. Conversely, if you’re someone who likes to play flag football a couple of times a month, you probably don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars on a recovery system.

Portability

Recovery boots aren’t the most portable of accessories —you can’t exactly throw them in your jacket pocket and head out the door. If you’re someone who travels often, they may not be convenient to take with you. There are a couple of options that are more portable, and you can buy carrying cases for them. If you’re on the go often but want to take charge of your recovery, make sure you get something reasonably portable.

What to look for in quality recovery boots

Levels and types of compression

Ideally, you should get a set of boots with at least a handful of different levels of compression. Some boots only have a few, and others have dozens. Some boots have variable types of compression and massage as well. Make sure you have something with some variability, but don’t overpay to have 50 levels if you could get away with five or 10.

Sizing options

With the amount of options on the market, most recovery boots are offered in various sizes, but make sure to find something that fits you. If you’re average-size, this may not be difficult, but if you’re smaller or larger than average, look for something that fits your inseam and leg size.

Ease of use

Especially if you aren’t an avid athlete, physical therapist or some sort of trainer, opt for a model that’s intuitive. Many boot options have physical buttons on the outside, but some come with their own app. Whatever you choose, make sure it’s aligned to your level of expertise.

How much you can expect to spend on recovery boots

The price range for recovery boots is wide and depends mainly on what features you want. You can spend anywhere from $50-$1,000, though the average price tends to hover in the $500-$700 range.

Recovery boots FAQ

How are recovery boots different from compression socks?

A. There are two main ways. First, compression socks are stagnant, meaning they have a grip on your calves but no variability beyond that. Second, since compression socks are just regular compression instead of intermittent, they’ll be tighter at the bottom and looser at the top. Compression socks are a great budget option for recovery, but they won’t replace compression boots.

Are recovery boots only for use after a workout?

A. While they’re mainly used post-workout, some people enjoy using them after travel or even just a long day at the office. Since you really only need 15-20 minutes of use at a time, they’re easy to fit into your routine.

What are the best recovery boots to buy?

Top recovery boots

Rapid Reboot Recovery System

What you need to know: Rapid Reboot is quickly becoming a popular brand for its high quality, middle of the road pricing and variety of size offerings.

What you’ll love: With sizes from extra small to extra-large, you can find the perfect fit for your inseam length. Pricing is fair for the level of quality you get. These boots come with a free travel case, which isn’t always a given. A two-year warranty is included.

What you should consider: The control kit is a separate physical controller that some users may find bulky and inconvenient.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top recovery boots for the money

QUINEAR Leg Massager with Heat

What you need to know: While they won’t replace high-end recovery boots, the combination of heat and compression is great for the money.

What you’ll love: At just a bit over $100, these are certainly some of the cheapest recovery boots available. With 18 different combinations of heat, massage modes and massage intensities, you get a high level of customization for the price. A 20-minute timer is included. These are easier to travel with.

What you should consider: This boot only covers your foot and ankle; if you need quad and hamstring relief, you’ll need a full-size boot.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Exerscribe Flyte Recovery Boots System

What you need to know: Exerscribe boasts an “overlapping cuff” technology to prevent any parts of your legs from missing out on massage benefits.

What you’ll love: You can get a hyper-specific experience with the remote control. You can choose your pressure, target areas, massage settings and treatment times all with the controller. Two different sizes are available.

What you should consider: The two different sizes claim to be able to fit anyone from 4 feet, 11 inches to 6 feet, 7 inches. However, if you’re on the end of either size, you may not get an optimal fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

