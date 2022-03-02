Which Heelys are best?

When Heelys first came out in 2000, the world fell in love with the fun new trend. Although Heelys may not get as much publicity nowadays, they’re still a popular choice, and the Heelys brand has released tons of new styles that you may not have heard of. The Heelys Launch 20, for example, feature a sleek monochromatic design, top-notch materials and a reasonably comfortable fit. If you’re thinking of picking up a pair of Heelys, it’s not a bad idea to review the top-selling styles and designs before committing to a specific pair.

What to know before you buy Heelys

Comfort

Trying to walk around with a wheel on the bottom of your foot all day may not seem comfortable — luckily, the wheels are removable. Once you take the wheel out of your Heelys, they look and feel like skateboarding shoes. Some users feel that the heel doesn’t provide much support when the wheel is removed, but this only becomes an issue if you wear the Heelys every single day.

Safety

There is a bit of a learning curve when it comes to using Heelys, but no more so than using roller skates. Kids tend to have an easier time learning to use them than adults, but adults can easily learn to use Heelys as well. Still, as with skateboards and roller skates, it’s a good idea to wear protective gear when you first start using Heelys. One of the most important things to remember if you buy your child a pair of Heelys is to take the wheels off when they’re walking around to prevent them from tripping when they walk.

Getting the right size

Most Heelys tend to run small, so you’ll likely want to buy them one or two sizes larger than what you’d typically wear. On the other hand, some Heelys with less padding can actually run larger than a typical shoe. In general, it’s a good idea to read a few of the product’s reviews before making a purchase so you can get an idea of what size you’ll need to buy.

What to look for in a quality pair of Heelys

Durability

Heelys are designed to be a fun, action-packed alternative to traditional shoes. As such, they need to be able to withstand scrapes and tears over time. Many Heelys are made with a tough canvas material that can withstand whatever you throw at them.

Stylish design

Heelys come in a number of unique designs that kids are sure to love, including flames, paw prints and dinosaurs. The sporty shoes also come in sleek monochromatic and multicolored designs that appeal to adults.

One wheel vs. two wheels

One-wheeled Heelys are the style you’re likely familiar with, but you can now get Heelys with two wheels as well. In general, the one-wheel style is still the most popular and is great for people who can easily keep their balance or are familiar with roller skating.

Two-wheeled Heelys are perfect for younger kids and people who are less familiar with the concept. Still, it can be hard to find two-wheeled Heelys in adult sizes. One great thing about the two-wheel design is you can take the front wheel off and you’re left with a traditional one-wheeled Heely.

How much you can expect to spend on a pair of Heelys

Depending on the size and the style of your Heelys, you can expect to spend between $50-$125.

Heelys FAQ

How do you use Heelys?

A. Shift your weight to the heel of one of your feet and push off with the other. After pushing off, shift your weight to the heel of your other foot as well, keeping one foot in front of the other. When you need more speed, simply push off with one of your feet again. There are a number of Heelys tutorial videos on YouTube that are great for beginners, as it can be beneficial to see someone else doing it before you begin.

How do you remove the wheel from your Heelys?

A. Heelys include a special tool that you can wedge under the wheel to pop it out. The process is quite easy, and popping the wheel back in takes little to no effort as well.

What are the best Heelys to buy?

Best Heelys for adults

Heelys Launch 20

What you need to know: These stylish Heelys are perfect for adults and teens who want a durable pair of shoes that can alternate between fun and fashionable.

What you’ll love: The canvas design looks great and doesn’t quickly succumb to wear and tear. These Heelys are relatively comfortable to walk around in without the wheel. These shoes come in a range of sizes that will fit teens and adults.

What you should consider: The Heelys Launch 20 shoes run about one size small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best Heelys for boys

Heelys Kids’ Dual up X2

What you need to know: These fun shoes have two wheels, rather than one, making it easy for younger kids to learn how to use them.

What you’ll love: The velcro strap ensures your kid’s shoes will stay on while they’re zooming around. The second wheel is great for beginners and can be removed when your kid is ready to start using traditional Heelys.

What you should consider: Make sure you buy these shoes one size larger than your kid actually wears.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best Heelys for girls

Heelys Girls Pro 20

What you need to know: These fun Heelys come in a number of vibrant designs that will make your kid’s shoes stand out among the crowd.

What you’ll love: These shoes are designed with extra padding and a durable canvas material that’s built to last. The brake pad on the heel makes it easy for your child to slow down or stop if they’re going too fast.

What you should consider: Like most other Heelys, these tend to run one size smaller than your child actually wears.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

