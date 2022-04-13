Which puppy diaper is best?

Everyone loves a new puppy, but bringing one into your home and potty training it can be difficult and time-consuming. While it learns where and when to go to the bathroom, one method of keeping your house clean is to employ puppy diapers. Technically, there aren’t diapers meant specifically for puppies. That said, any standard dog diaper will work, as long as it’s the right size and fits your puppy’s sex.

The best puppy diapers are Paw Inspired Ultra Protection Disposable Female Dog Diapers. They’re soft and effective but may not work for male puppies.

What to know before you buy a puppy diaper

Your puppy’s gender

Puppy diapers are designed differently for females and males.

Female diapers look just like human diapers, only they have a hole for the tail. These diapers work just fine for puppies of either sex, as male puppies’ penises have yet to grow large enough to need to switch to male diapers.

diapers look just like human diapers, only they have a hole for the tail. These diapers work just fine for puppies of either sex, as male puppies’ penises have yet to grow large enough to need to switch to male diapers. Male diapers take the form of wraps that leave your puppy’s posterior open but cover their penis. Puppies are a little more likely to wiggle out of male diapers, plus the open back is counterintuitive to using a puppy diaper while you house train them.

Reusable vs. disposable

Most puppy diapers are disposable, and for good reason. Puppies grow fast, just like children, so purchasing a reusable diaper — which can’t be donated once used — may be better for the environment, but you’ll only be able to use it for a short time. However, some dog breeds don’t grow much bigger than their puppy stages. In these cases, it’s wise to go with a reusable diaper. Besides the environmental benefits, it saves money and you’ll still have a usable diaper if you need to travel long distances or they become incontinent years down the line.

What to look for in a quality puppy diaper

Elastic

The best puppy diapers have elastic in the hems. This lets the diaper seal around the edges to prevent even the smallest leak and also gives your puppy full range of motion without painful pinching or chafing. Elastic around the tail hole is particularly important for keeping any solids from slipping out.

Adjustability

Most puppy diapers use Velcro straps to close around your puppy. This lets you fit your diaper precisely to your puppy, and you can let more space out as it grows. Some disposable female puppy diapers use alternate methods for securing, including snap closures and the same sticky tabs as disposable baby diapers. These aren’t quite as freely adjustable, though they’re still secure enough to prevent leaks.

How much you can expect to spend on a puppy diaper

Puppy diaper packs usually cost $10-$30, though there are exceptions on either end. The quality of diapers and how many you get greatly vary within this price range, but most are still found within it.

Puppy diaper FAQ

How often should I change my puppy’s diaper?

A. As soon as you notice it’s soiled. Some disposable puppy diapers can be removed when you take the puppy outside for potty training and reattached if they haven’t been soiled. Reusable diapers have the same functionality.

My puppy’s diaper fits but still leaks. How do I fix it?

A. First, double-check that it still fits. Dogs, puppy or no, have a tendency to wiggle loose from diapers you were sure fit perfectly. Oftentimes, a diaper seems to fit perfectly but is in fact just loose enough around the edges to allow for some leakage. If it does indeed fit, you may be using diapers with poor absorbency — there’s nothing to do in this situation but try a new brand of puppy diaper.

What should I do with leftover disposable diapers my puppy has outgrown?

A. Donate them. Search for your nearest animal shelter and drop them off. Keep in mind that almost any pet-related leftovers you have, including food, toys and bowls, can also be taken to your local animal shelter. You can write the value off as a donation on your taxes. If you aren’t sure if they’ll accept something, just give them a call beforehand to check and potentially save yourself a trip.

What’s the best puppy diaper to buy?

Top puppy diaper

Paw Inspired Ultra Protection Disposable Female Dog Diapers

What you need to know: These are designed for females but can work for male puppies, too.

What you’ll love: These diapers have multiple urine-handling features, including converting it into gel immediately on contact and using leakproof edges that absorb urine before it can leak out. The fasteners are fur-resistant and can be repositioned for a custom fit and the interior uses soft quilting for comfort.

What you should consider: A few consumers had issues with waste getting loose through the tail hole. Hyperactive puppies may shimmy out of them over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Top puppy diaper for the money

Out! Pet Care Disposable Male Dog Wraps

What you need to know: These are great male-focused diaper wraps.

What you’ll love: These wraps are secured using Velcro, which makes their fit adjustable and means the wrap can be removed and reused if it hasn’t yet been soiled. They have a wetness indicator, so there’s no need to spot-check for soiling.

What you should consider: There’s no protection from poo, only urine. More hyperactive puppies may be able to wiggle out of them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Worth checking out

Simple Solution Washable Female Dog Diapers

What you need to know: These reusable diapers make a good environmentally conscious choice.

What you’ll love: These can be machine-washed and become softer and more absorbent the more you wash them. They’re also compatible with most disposable liners if you still desire some disposable aspect. They use a large Velcro strap across the back for fine-tuning the fit as your puppy grows.

What you should consider: Depending on the breed, your puppy may outgrow these before you get sufficient use out of them. They don’t handle poo well.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

