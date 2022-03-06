Which high-end paper shredders are best?

Privacy is becoming a bigger and bigger concern for many people. Documents and pieces of mail can contain private information that could potentially inconvenience you or be life-damaging if found by the wrong people. Paper shredders are essential devices that can help you shred most any document with information that you don’t want getting into the wrong hands.

If you are on the hunt for a high-end paper shredder, the Fellowes Powershred 99Ci Cross-Cut Paper Shredder is a fantastic solution and our top choice.

What to know before you buy a high-end paper shredder

Types of shreds

There are a few different kinds of high-end paper shredders out there, including micro-cut, diamond- or cross-cut, and strip-cut paper shredders. Micro-cut paper shredders shred your paper into tiny, confetti-like chips which are nearly impossible to put back together. Diamond cut or cross-cut paper shredders cut your paper crossways and lengthwise, and strip-cut paper shredders slice your paper into straight and long shreds.

What you’ll shred

It’s crucial to consider what materials you plan to shred with your high-end paper shredder. While most basic paper shredders can only shred paper, high-end paper shredders can also shred items like CDs and credit cards. While some may only cut the plastic items into long thin strips, the most high-end paper shredder models will cross-cut or micro-cut them easily.

How much you’ll shred

High-end paper shredders can usually shred more than 20 sheets at a time, while the more basic models can only shred a few sheets of paper. Since quantities vary from model to model, check the manufacturer’s information for details.

What to look for in a quality high-end paper shredder

Length of shredding sessions

All high-end paper shredders have a duty cycle or run time, which refers to the amount of time the paper shredder can continuously operate before it needs to cool down. Smaller paper shredder models meant for light home-use have duty cycles of about two minutes, while high-end paper shredder models meant for heavy-duty use have duty cycles of up to 40 minutes.

Avoid multiple shredding sessions

Since long cool down times can be prohibitive for office use, you should look for a paper shredder with longer usage and/or shorter cool-down times.

Shredding speed

The shredding speed for a high-end paper shredder is usually measured in feet per minute, or FPM. A home paper shredder can typically shred about 5-10 feet per minute, while high-end and heavy-duty paper shredders can shred about 30 or more feet per minute.

How much you can expect to spend on a high-end paper shredder

High-end paper shredders usually range from about $100-$300, depending on the type of shredder and the features.

High-end paper shredder FAQ

Is it safe to use a high-end paper shredder?

A. Yes, high-end paper shredders are typically safe if used as the manufacturer suggests. They have very sharp blades inside, but they also come with a number of different safety features to prevent injury. These may include an automatic switch-off to prevent overheating, switches that are tucked away so you can’t turn the device on accidentally, and safeguards to protect your fingers.

Which additional features should you search for when purchasing a high-end paper shredder?

A. If you want a stellar high-end paper shredder, you should look for extra features, such as a pull-out waste bin, an automatic document feeder, manual reverse, safety lockout, quiet operation, a full wastebasket indicator and overload protection to prevent jamming.

What size pieces can a high-end paper shredder cut your documents?

A. The size of your cut documents will depend on the make and model of shredder. There is no standard size for strips, cross-cuts or micro-cuts, so you’ll need to read the manufacturer’s specifications for the exact dimensions of the cut documents.

What are the best high-end paper shredders to buy?

Top high-end paper shredder

Fellowes Powershred 99Ci Cross-Cut Paper Shredder

What you need to know: This powerful, jam-proof paper shredder from Fellowes comes with lots of amazing features.

What you’ll love: This paper shredder has a wheeled design for simple portability, a maximum run time of almost 30 minutes and a convenient pull-out bin that makes it easy to empty the shredder.

What you should consider: This paper shredder may be too large for some home users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top high-end paper shredder for the money

Fellowes Powershred W11C Cross-Cut Paper Shredder

What you need to know: This attractive paper shredder from Fellowes features a 5-minute run time and easily tucks beneath your desk.

What you’ll love: This high-end paper shredder features a tapered bin with a 4.75-gallon capacity that makes it simple to fit under most desks, as well as a patented safety lock that disables the device when it’s triggered.

What you should consider: Some users say the shredder is slightly difficult to lift from the bin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bonsaii Heavy-Duty Cross-Cut Paper Shredder

What you need to know: This paper shredder from Bonsaii is meant to handle bigger tasks and offers impressive performance.

What you’ll love: This Bonsai high-end paper shredder provides 7 years of protection for the blades and 3 years for the entire machine. It also comes with a 6-gallon waste bin with a transparent front.

What you should consider: The auto-feed function on this high-end paper shredder can sometimes malfunction.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

