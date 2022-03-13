Which 3D pen for kids is best?

If your kids like drawing, creating and building models, then they will love 3D pens. These pens enable your children to use their imagination to develop whatever they want, from jewelry to bookends to coasters. 3D pens for kids are designed in a similar way to glue guns, but they melt plastic filament rather than glue sticks. The MYNT3D Professional 3D Printing Pen is a stellar 3D pen for kids.

What to know before you buy a 3D pen for kids

Wired vs. wireless

3D pens for kids can either be wired or wireless. Wired 3D pens need to be connected to an outlet through an AC adapter or to a USB port on your computer through a cable. Wireless 3D pens charge and power your pen with a rechargeable battery, so there’s no need to plug the pen in to use it. You can use the wireless 3D pen anywhere even if there’s no outlet nearby.

Consider the filament of the 3D pen

If you are using the 3D pen with your kids, then you should use PLA filament. This kind of filament tends to be a little more expensive, but it’s biodegradable and composed of natural materials like sugar cane, corn and potato. It also doesn’t create any irritating fumes and melts at a low temperature, so it’s safer for kids.

Think about the temperature range

You should make sure that whichever 3D pen you select can actually handle the kind of filament you want to use. PLA filament needs a temperature range of 320 to 428 degrees Fahrenheit, while ABS filament requires a temperature range of about 180 to 250 degrees, so a pen with a temperature range of 266 to 464 degrees Fahrenheit typically works well.

What to look for in a quality 3D pen for kids

Temperature controls

Some 3D pens for kids enable you to adjust the temperature in tiny increments as small as a single degree, while other pens use five-degree or even 10-degree intervals. And some pens don’t even provide variable temperature controls.

Speed

You have more control over 3D pens for kids if you’re able to adjust the speed that the filament comes out of the nozzle.

Auto shutoff

Some 3D pens for kids have an auto shutoff feature that allows the pen to turn off automatically after a specified amount of time. 3D pens can get very hot, especially if you leave them on for a long time.

How much you can expect to spend on a 3D pen for kids

3D pens for kids cost about $18-$150. The most inexpensive 3D pens for kids range in price from about $18-$40, while midrange 3D pens for kids go for about $40-$75. High-end 3D pens for kids vary in price from about $75-$150.

3D pen for kids FAQ

Are 3D pens actually safe for kids?

A. These 3D pens are typically safe for kids who are at least 8 years of age, but these pens do get fairly hot, so you need to supervise your children while they’re working with 3D pens.

You should also use PLA filament when your kids are using the 3D pen, since this type of filament doesn’t create any irritating fumes and requires a low temperature to melt.

What’s the lifespan of a 3D pen for kids?

A. Most 3D pens for kids will last a year or longer. The most inexpensive 3D pens typically have short lifespans, but expensive 3D pens can last at least two years.

Do 3D pens usually come with a warranty?

A. Most 3D pens for kids do come with a warranty but typically only about a year of coverage. The 3D pen warranty is usually limited to material-related and manufacturing-related problems, so the warranty won’t cover you if the pen is damaged in an accident or if you simply misuse the pen.

What’s the best 3D pen for kids to buy?

Top 3D pen for kids

MYNT3D Professional 3D Printing Pen

What you need to know: This 3D pen for kids from MYNT3D is a professional-quality pen and a feature-packed model with plenty of features for newcomers and young artists.

What you’ll love: This MYNT3D 3D pen for kids comes with a starter filament, a one-year limited warranty and an OLED display that provides you with a quick view of the pen’s current settings. You can also adjust the temperature precisely and change the speed with a simple touch of a button.

What you should consider: This 3D pen for kids has a fairly short power cord.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top 3D pen for kids for the money

MYNT3D Basic 3D Printing Pen

What you need to know: This 3D pen for kids from MYNT3D offers a basic design that provides newcomers a simple pen to work with.

What you’ll love: This MYNT3D 3D pen for kids has a mostly clog-free design with multiple speeds to help you adjust the speed from one project to another. The 3D pen for kids also runs on the same ABS and PLS as most 3D printers.

What you should consider: There are some reports of broken parts that arrive with this basic 3D pen for kids.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

3Doodler Start+ Essentials 3D Pen Set for Kids

What you need to know: This 3D pen for kids from 3Doodler teaches young artists practicality as well as creative skills.

What you’ll love: This 3Doodler 3D pen for kids features an outer casing composed of proprietary kid-friendly U.S.-made PCL plastic, as well as improved internal parts over previous models for a smooth three-dimensional doodling experience.

What you should consider: Some people said that this 3D pen for kids burned through the filament more quickly than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

