Which coffee grinder is best?

Coffee connoisseurs know that the most important part of a delicious cup of joe is the grind of the beans. When you don’t want to trust your cup to mass-produced, pre-ground coffee beans, you’ll need a grinder. When it comes to a Cuisinart coffee grinder vs. a Krups coffee grinder, which is best?

It all boils down to the consistency of the grind. Cuisinart coffee grinders offer a little more certainty than Krups.

Cuisinart coffee grinder

Cuisinart is a trusted brand for kitchen appliances, and they offer a range of coffee grinders for all types of use. They are available with burr or blade grinders, in models that grind just a few ounces at a time or enough for multiple pots of coffee.

From the simplest models where you control the fineness of the grind to professional machines that are pre-programmed, expect to spend $20-$225.

Cuisinart coffee grinder pros

Cuisinart burr grinders provide some of the most precise grinding to extract the best flavor from your beans.

They are easy to use and care for. They can grind a large number of beans at once — enough to make up to 32 cups of coffee.

Cuisinart coffee grinder cons

Cuisinart coffee grinders can be large, so people in small spaces may have difficulty with storage.

Pulling the grinds out without spilling them is nearly impossible, and some of the larger models are also very loud.

Best Cuisinart coffee grinder

Cuisinart DBM-8 Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill

It has a grind selector with 18 options. The hopper holds enough beans to make 32 cups of coffee. The grinder is operated with one touch and automatically stops when your grounds are ready to go.

Cuisinart DCG-12BC Grind Central Coffee Grinder

Use the measurement markings inside the grinder to grind the exact amount of coffee you need — up to 18 cups. The stainless steel bowl is removable, which makes for easy cleaning.

Cuisinart DCG-20BN Coffee Grinder

This is perfect for a small household that just needs enough grinds for one pot of coffee at a time. It is compact for countertop storage and has measurements on the inside of the lid.

Krups coffee grinder

Krups coffee grinders are simple machines that are easy to use and small enough to keep on the counter. Their bestselling models use stainless steel blades, but Krups does offer burr grinders, too.

If you aren’t sure if grinding your beans every morning is for you, a Krups coffee grinder is an affordable way to try it out. They range in price from $15-$100.

Krups coffee grinder pros

For many people, the simple, one-touch design of the stainless steel blade coffee makers is a big plus. Simply press the button and hold it until you get the grind you need. These come at a more affordable price, and they are generally smaller and easy to store.

Krups coffee grinder cons

The grind on a Krups coffee grinder depends on the experience of the person using it. This can be challenging if you aren’t sure which texture you are aiming for.

More expensive models let you program a specific grind, but they can cost three times as much as a basic model.

Best Krups coffee grinder

Krups Precision Grinder Flat Burr Coffee

This is perfect for precision grinding for cold brew, espresso and pour-over coffee. There are 12 specific grind settings, plus intermediary settings between them. It grinds up to 8 ounces of beans to make 30 to 32 cups of coffee at a time.

Krups F203 Electric Spice and Coffee Grinder

This basic blade grinder lets you choose your grind. The blades are activated by a simple button, and they won’t spin until the lid is properly seated for safety. This does double duty as a spice grinder.

Krups Silent Vortex Electric Grinder for Spice, Dry Herbs and Coffee

This fast, quiet grinder takes 15 seconds to grind beans for a full pot of coffee. Vortex Spin Technology pulls coffee beans toward the blades for efficient grinding. The stainless steel grinding bowl is removable and comes with a storage lid to keep ground coffee fresh. It’s dishwasher-safe.

Should you get a Cuisinart coffee grinder or Krups coffee grinder?

If you are a coffee drinker who wants more certainty in your morning beverage, Cuisinart coffee grinders are the best choice for you. They feature programmed grinds that produce a consistent cup of coffee.

Prefer to have some variety, don’t mind experimenting with the strength and flavor of your coffee and want to save some money? A Krups coffee grinder might be more your speed.

