Find the best Nespresso VertuoLine pods for your daily life

Going back to school and possibly starting back in the office is an exciting and somewhat hectic time. Remove some of the guesswork and hassle with a coffee pod that was made to create the perfect cup of coffee in every little pod. Brewing coffee in the morning can take unnecessary time and stopping at a coffee shop each and every morning can cost an unreasonable amount of money by the end of the year. Cut out the cost and hassle with Nespresso VertuoLine pods. Check out these other coffee pods in order to get a broader idea about what’s available on the market.

What are coffee pods?

Coffee pods usually give one cup of coffee per pod. The pods contain most of the ingredients needed to create a quick and tasty cup of coffee within a timely fashion. Pods are not to be confused with the K-Cup. The K-Cup works with Keurig machines and usually comes in single-use material like plastic. The coffee pods are also only for one cup of coffee, but the pouches are generally recyclable and made from materials like paper. However, the materials for both K-Cups and coffee pods can vary, depending on the individual company that makes the single-serve beverages.

What is dark roast?

Dark roast coffee has a bolder and more smoky taste because the beans are generally roasted longer than medium roast and light roast beans. The beans are also visibly darker than others because they have been roasted for a longer amount of time.

Best dark roast Nespresso VertuoLine pods

Odacio Dark Roast Coffee – 30 Count Coffee Pods

The Odacio is rated a seven on the Nespresso intensity scale meaning that it is full bodied and relatively strong with slight hints of fruit. The product is a combination of both Nicaraguan and Ethiopian coffee beans.

Sold by Amazon

Stormio Dark Roast Coffee – 10 Count (Pack of 3)

Stormio is a much bolder coffee made from beans that were roasted for a longer period of time. The beans make a woodsy profile made from both Nicaraguan and Guatemalan Arabica coffee. It ranks an eight on the Nespresso intensity scale of the woodsy flavor.

Sold by Amazon

Diavolitto Dark Roast Espresso Coffee – 50 Count Coffee Pods

Boost your morning energy with a bold blend of Brazilian coffee in an aromatic espresso dark roast. It ranks near the top of the Nespresso intensity scale at an 11 with a roasted flavor that’s reminiscent of oak wood.

Sold by Amazon

What is a medium roast?

A medium roast usually means that the beans look a little browner than light roast beans due to the roasting process. The flavor is a little stronger than that of a light roast and also lacks the oil that is typically found only on dark roast beans.

Best medium roast Nespresso VertuoLine pods

Melozio Medium Roast Coffee – 30 Count Coffee Pods

Melozio combines both Brazilian Bourbon and Central American Arabicas in order to create a smooth flavor from lightly roasted beans. It ranks as a six in Nespresso intensity and has a somewhat balanced flavor that’s available for purchase in different quantities.

Sold by Amazon

Caramel Cookie Mild Roast Coffee – 30 Count Coffee Pods

Caramel Cookie offers slight hints of coconut and almond in each delicious sip. This medium roast split roast is buttery in nature and ranks a six on the Nespresso intensity scale.

Sold by Amazon

What is a light roast?

Light roast beans tend to have a sweeter taste and lacks the bold characteristic flavor of a dark roast. The light roast has less heat exposure compared to both medium roast and dark roast beans and therefore has technically more caffeine by scoop.

Best light roast Nespresso VertuoLine pods

Giornio Mild Roast Coffee – 30 Count Coffee Pods

Giornio is a breakfast blend coffee that has white floral notes and comes with a medium body. It is a four on the Nespresso scale that ranks all the way past 12 in terms of intensity so it is a relatively lighter coffee.

Sold by Amazon

Elvazio Light Roast Coffee – 30 Count Coffee Pods

The Elvazio displays fruity notes from lightly roasted South American Arabica coffee. It’s a four on the Nespresso intensity scale for the delicate flavors in a variety of different cup sizes and available quantities such as a 10 count pack of 3 and a complete pack of thirty.

Sold by Amazon

Best variety Nespresso VertuoLine pods

Medium and Dark Roast Coffee Variety Pack – 10 Count (Pack of 3)

This variety pack contains 10 Stormio, 10 Melozio, and 10 Odacio. The least intense coffee offered within this variety pack is the Melozio as it ranks a six on the Nespresso intensity scale with its smooth body.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Camille Cabrera writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.