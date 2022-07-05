Cleaning the inside of your bladeless tower fan ensures that dust does not slow the fan down or expel back into the room.

Bladeless tower fans

As the summer heats up, the need for ways to cool off inside is growing. One of the best ways to lower the temperature and increase the airflow inside without wasting energy by turning on the air conditioning is a bladeless tower fan. Bladeless tower fans can help provide cooling air to any living space without the possible risk of getting cut or hurt that a bladed fan poses. However, finding the right bladeless tower fan for the specific needs of any type of room or living space can be difficult.

Bladeless tower fan features to consider

Before buying a bladeless tower fan, there are several factors to take into consideration. Especially when taking into account the varying price points and feature options available across the market, knowing what to look for can make a big difference.

Noise level

One of the biggest points towards a bladeless tower fan is how quiet it can be. Having a less noisy fan can make it easier to watch TV, have conversations with others, or even work quietly without being disturbed. Many bladeless tower fans have a nighttime mode for even less noise while sleeping or taking a nap.

Energy efficiency

Another big advantage of bladeless tower fans over other options can be the higher level of energy efficiency. Without the need to rotate large blades, the fans can reduce energy consumption, though some have more efficient settings than others.

Oscillation

For larger spaces, the ability to have air reach all corners of the room can make a major difference. Having an oscillating bladeless tower fan can help more evenly spread out air flow to a space, lowering the overall temperature or stuffiness. However, for smaller spaces, the feature may be unnecessary and more expensive.

Remote or voice control options

For fans placed in the far corners of large spaces, having a remote or voice control option can help change settings with relative ease. Especially for those who have trouble getting around, a remote or voice control option can make temperature significantly easier.

Six best bladeless tower fans

Best of the best bladeless tower fan

QPZM Bladeless Fan 0621

What you need to know: A top of the line bladeless tower fan equipped with quiet but powerful airflow that cools off any room.

What you’ll love: The remote control can magnetically stick directly on to the fan for easy storage and has sleep timer options. It is safe to be used around children and pets.

What you should consider: Easily one of the most expensive bladeless tower fans on the market at around $500.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck bladeless tower fan

Lasko Portable Electric Oscillating Tower Fan

What you need to know: At an affordable price, the fan still offers great air flow and a remote control for setting control from across the room.

What you’ll love: The nighttime setting allows for a quiet air flow for easy cooling without being disturbed by the sound of the fan.

What you should consider: Some users report loud fan noises even at lower settings and poor oscillating functionality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Honorable mentions

R.W.FLAME Tower Fan

What you should know: A sturdy and affordable bladeless tower fan with several different height sizes available for purchase.

What you’ll love: A remote control and 7.5 hour timer allow for easy use while sleeping or in bed.

What you should consider: With only 3 speed settings, the fan has significantly less versatility in power than many of its competitors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Vornado 184 Whole Room Air Circulator Tower Fan

What you should know: A well-rounded bladeless tower fan with a stronger internal motor than other, similar fans.

What you’ll love: The V-flow technology allows for a wider range of air dispersion throughout a room as well as air flow up to 100 feet.

What you should consider: Users report difficulty cleaning the fan leading to dust being emitted after extended use if not properly taken care of.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Lasko T48332 XtraAir

What you need to know: Equipped with all the basic features, this bladeless tower fan offers everything needed for an average user.

What you’ll love: Standing at 48 inches, the fan has a large air grill for a larger area of cooling and maximum air flow.

What you should consider: The nighttime speed setting has been reported to have an annoying noise by many users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

TRUSTECH Bladeless Tower Fan

What you need to know: Thin and quiet, the bladeless tower fan provides cooling air with even less noise than many other devices.

What you’ll love: With three speeds and three modes, users can mix and match nine different combinations to find the perfect setting for them.

What you should consider: Some users report that the fan may accidentally connect to other remote controls, leading to mistaken inputs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

