Which air mattress is best?

Unless you have a fully furnished guest room, an air mattress goes a long way to ensuring anyone who stays overnight has a comfortable sleeping experience. Modern mattresses come in many styles, heights, sizes and comfort levels. Some feature built-in pumps to make using them convenient, too. The best model for long-term use is SoundAsleep Dream Series Air Mattress with ComfortCoil Technology.

What to know before you buy an air mattress

Air mattress types

Air mattresses are great when you need to quickly and easily set up a space to sleep, but not all of them are the same. Some are designed for home use, while others are more appropriate for recreational use, such as camping or RVing.

Ones made to be quickly inflated and set up for guests are considered temporary since they’re comfortable but only meant for a couple of nights. On the other end of the spectrum are permanent models, which can replace a traditional bed due to how sturdy and comfortable they are.

There are also camping and outdoor options. These are compact and hold up well against the elements. Combined with other gear and camping blankets or sleeping bags, these models are best for full-time RVers and outdoor enthusiasts.

Sleep comfort

When it comes to any type of air mattress, it’s important to find one that adds to the overall comfort of the person sleeping on it. Factors that set mattresses apart include how they’re constructed, the fabric used and how well they hold their shape.

Luxury options usually feature specialized air coils or padding that provides maximum support while laying on them. These internal systems help redistribute the sleeper’s weight, thus keeping them comfortable.

As for the material, the best air mattresses have a pleasant or soft texture. Even though most people cover their mattresses with sheets and other bedding, this can affect the quality of sleep.

Inflating

One advantage to getting an air mattress is that you can decide how much air you put inside it. This means you can tailor it to be as firm or soft as desired.

Most mattresses come with some form of pump, be it an electric, hand or foot pump. Certain specialty models feature a built-in electric pump you can plug in to inflate automatically. The advantage of a built-in pump is that there’s no risk of losing it since it’s attached to the mattress.

With hand and foot pumps, you need to insert a nozzle into the corresponding hole in the air mattress and manually inflate it. This method works but can be tiresome if the mattress requires frequent inflation. Plus, if you misplace a detached pump, there’s a chance you’ll lose it and have to purchase a new one.

What to look for in a quality air mattress

Durability

Low-quality air mattresses are often associated with poor durability and air leaks. There are two main reasons for this: the materials used and how much you inflate it.

Most air mattresses consist of polyvinyl chloride, a type of plastic. This material is long-lasting and doesn’t tear or rip easily, but it’s still a good idea to keep the mattress away from sharp objects. A more durable though slightly more expensive option is thermoplastic polyurethane or rubber.

Some models feature a velvety layer on the top. This material is soft and keeps sheets from slipping out of place while in use. Others have a more classic vinyl top that’s puncture-resistant but also prone to slippage.

Air mattresses can last for years when used as intended and kept away from sharp items. However, avoid overinflating them since this increases the risk of tearing or bursting. In general, try to fill an air mattress only to about 90% capacity.

Height

Air mattresses come in several different height options. There are low-profile or single-height designs. When fully inflated, these can be up to 10 inches tall.

If you prefer something more on par with a traditional mattress, there are also double-height mattresses. These are 17 to 21 inches thick, though some larger models can reach 24 inches.

Thicker and taller mattresses are usually more comfortable to lay on. They also don’t deflate as quickly as thinner options. However, they require more air, which can be inconvenient if you’re using a manual pump.

Size

As with traditional options, air mattresses come in the same standard sizes. This means you can get the same sheets, blankets and pillows as you would for any bed. The most common sizes are:

Twin: 38 by 75 inches

38 by 75 inches Full: 54 by 75 inches

54 by 75 inches Queen: 60 by 80 inches

60 by 80 inches King: 76 by 84 inches

There are also in-between or specialty sizes available, including smaller ones meant for outdoor use or smaller rooms.

How much you can expect to spend on an air mattress

An entry-level or temporary air mattress model costs around $50, while a permanent one can cost $150-$300.

Air mattress FAQ

Do air mattresses have a weight limit?

A. Yes, but it depends on the size and construction of the mattress. Some can support up to 300 pounds, while others can handle a maximum of 500 pounds.

What’s the best way to store a temporary mattress?

A. First, fully deflate the mattress so it takes up as little space as possible. Then, fold it up lengthwise until it’s small enough to lay flat upon itself. Finally, put it in a puncture-resistant bag or sturdy box so it’s ready for the next time you need it.

What’s the best air mattress to buy?

Top air mattress

SoundAsleep Dream Series Air Mattress with ComfortCoil Technology

What you need to know: Durable and waterproof, this model is a great choice for anyone who wants something long-term to sleep on in total comfort.

What you’ll love: It’s available in all conventional sizes, ranging from twin to king. The larger options feature more than 20 internal air coils that make it structurally sound and comfortable. It’s also 19 inches tall, making it a double-height mattress. It’s easy to inflate since it comes with a built-in pump.

What you should consider: If filled to 100% capacity, it could leak some air.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top air mattress for the money

EnerPlex Air Mattress for Camping

What you need to know: Reliable and tall, this mattress is easy to inflate and will last multiple nights of use.

What you’ll love: It comes in twin, queen and king sizes, as well as three customizable heights. The mattress is constructed from polyvinyl chloride and is suitable for outdoor use. It also features a convenient internal pump.

What you should consider: It’s not very resistant to punctures or tears.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Englander Air Mattress with Built-in Pump

What you need to know: This luxury mattress is double-height and boasts a reinforced coil beam structure that offers maximum comfort, making it excellent for a guest bedroom.

What you’ll love: The top layer consists of soft premium microfiber that’s durable and moisture-wicking. The mattress comes in three sizes and two colors, so there’s some variety.

What you should consider: Over time, the air might leak a little.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Angela Watson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.