Which multivitamin is best?

While doctors agree that the best way to get the nutrients your body needs is through a healthy diet of whole foods, sometimes that isn’t possible. Even the best diets can use a boost during times of stress and biological changes (such as pregnancy or during growth spurts).

When a multivitamin is the answer to the problem of dietary support, choosing the right one can make all the difference. Centrum and Nature Made produce some of the most popular multivitamins on the market, but which brand is best?

Centrum multivitamin

Centrum multivitamins are available in capsules, chewables and gummies. They are formulated for all age ranges and nutritional needs. Look for specific formulas for men, women and kids, too.

Centrum multivitamin pros

Clear labeling and a wide variety of choices are key, and Centrum has you covered. They can help you identify which multivitamin is best for you and have a good selection to choose from. Some of their most popular options include formulations for:

Men (and men over 50)

Women (and women over 50)

People who are pregnant

Children

They also have options for beauty and antioxidant support. Whatever your dietary needs, they have you covered. All multivitamins have micronutrients included. These help increase tolerance and improve bioavailability.

Centrum has been a trusted brand for 40 years. Their multivitamins are gluten-free.

Centrum multivitamin cons

Gummy multivitamins contain added sugar and should not be taken in larger doses than recommended for your age and nutritional requirements.

Additionally, Centrum includes binders and fillers that add no food value, and the vitamins and minerals in the supplements are derived from synthetic sources.

Some people have reported side effects from Centrum multivitamins, including:

Constipation

Diarrhea

General stomach upset

These are usually temporary and may be the result of taking too high a dose. Still, it can be unsettling to take a multivitamin that makes you feel sick.

Best Centrum multivitamin

Centrum Silver Men and Women 50+ Bundle Multivitamin/Multimineral Supplement

This includes one bottle each for men and women over 50. The capsules contain vitamins and minerals crucial for healthy support of older adults. They are non-GMO and gluten-free. Sold by Amazon

Centrum Chewable Multivitamin for Kids

Kids as young as 2 enjoy these fruit-flavored chewables. They focus on healthy nutrition for growing kids, with iron, zinc, beta-carotene, antioxidants and vitamins E and C. Sold by Amazon

Centrum MultiGummies Omega-3 Gummy Multivitamin for Adults

Each bottle of gummies has three different flavors to choose from — strawberry, lemon and orange. They focus on heart health, brain function and immune support. Sold by Amazon

Nature Made multivitamin

Nature Made multivitamins also have a diverse line of products for people at all ages and stages of development. They are available in capsules, chewables, softgels and gummies. Their vitamins are all-natural and gluten-free.

Nature Made multivitamin pros

Dosing and vitamins are tailored to age group and gender. This makes it easy to pick the product that suits your needs. As with Centrum multivitamins, Nature Made also has specific formulas for nutritional goals (e.g., heart and brain health).

In terms of effectiveness, researchers have used Nature Made supplements in clinical trials for the last two decades. The results of these studies inform their product development.

These vitamins are at a lower price point, making it easier for everyone to access the dietary support they need.

Nature Made multivitamin cons

With good bioavailability and a wide array of products, it’s easy to find the multivitamin that is right for you. However, there is a significant con, which is also a pro — Nature Made states that their vitamins may interact with other medications. The fact that they state this upfront is a clear sign that the brand cares about their customers, but it’s something to be aware of as you seek out a multivitamin.

Some people reported side effects with Nature Made vitamins, such as dry mouth from the addition of vitamin D. Again, this seems a matter of adding a dose that was too large too quickly.

Best Nature Made multivitamin

Nature Made Women’s Multivitamin 50+ Softgels

These are formulated without iron. The pills are easy to swallow. They have 22 nutrients with a focus on general support, plus brain function, bone strengthening and heart health. Each bottle lasts approximately two months. Sold by Amazon

Nature Made Prenatal Multivitamin With 200 Milligrams of DHA

Healthy babies and the people carrying them benefit from this multivitamin with DHA, folic acid and other essential nutrients. They are available in a 60-, 90- and 110-day supply, with a recommended dose of just one softgel per day. Sold by Amazon

Nature Made Multivitamin + Omega-3 Gummies

Adults love these strawberry, lemon and orange gummies with vitamin C, D3 and vitamin A. They provide immune support, healthy muscle and bone development and a quick boost of natural energy. They’re gluten-free, with no synthetic dyes or artificial sweeteners or flavors. Sold by Amazon

Should you get a Centrum or Nature Made multivitamin?

Even though both brands have thousands of positive reviews and are backed by research, Nature Made is the better choice. In addition to offering a variety of formulations for all nutritional goals, they also come in gummies, capsules, chewables and softgels for all ages. This makes it easier to take a vitamin, especially for children or adults who have trouble swallowing pills.

Nature Made multivitamins is the first multivitamin to earn the United States Pharmacopeia’s Verified Mark, indicating that what’s on the label matches what’s in the bottle.

They are also more affordable than Centrum, making it easier to add them to your diet. They use naturally-derived vitamins and minerals from non-GMO sources.

However, the best multivitamin for you is the one that works for your specific health concerns. Before you begin supplementation, talk to your doctor about which multivitamin is best for you.

