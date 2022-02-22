Which CLA supplement is best?

Many fitness enthusiasts want to ensure they have all the supplements needed to get the most out of their workout. Some athletes use conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) to target stubborn fat and protect lean muscle. CLA is an omega-6 fatty acid found in various meat and dairy products, and it helps shrink fat cells and increase metabolism. And since your body doesn’t naturally produce this omega acid, you may want to find a high-quality CLA supplement to support your fitness goals.

If you want to explore ways to naturally support your body’s metabolism, it might be a good idea to add a CLA supplement to your regimen. One of the best options on the market is Sports Research Vegan CLA Veggie Softgels, which use a plant-based CLA to boost your body’s metabolism.

What to know before you buy a CLA supplement

What is CLA?

CLA is an omega-6 fatty acid often found in various meat and dairy products. Most CLA occurs in the stomach of grass-eating animals, like cows or sheep. However, there are plenty of plant-based CLA supplements available if you’re vegan or vegetarian. It has many different benefits, including encouraging fat loss, suppressing appetite and protecting lean muscle mass.

Benefits of CLA

CLA naturally encourages the body to shrink fat cells and increase metabolism, which boosts fat loss. It hinders the lipoprotein lipase (LPL) in your body from transferring fat from your bloodstream into fat cells. This encourages the body to utilize fat in the bloodstream more effectively and may improve satiety. By helping the body target fat instead of muscle, CLA naturally protects muscles from the catabolic effect that comes from exercise.

Slow and steady results

While CLA is not a quick fix, it can be an effective tool for overall weight loss. But results will likely take a little time, so don’t be surprised if you don’t see changes right away. CLA supplements often work best in combination with an active lifestyle and healthy diet, too. That said, some users who don’t exercise noticed fat reduction over time. Either way, make sure to consult with your doctor before starting this supplement so they can help you work toward your wellness goals.

What to look for in a CLA supplement

Form

CLA primarily comes in capsule form, but you can also find it in powder and liquid form. Some people don’t mind taking a capsule or softgel, while others prefer adding the powder or liquid to a smoothie. Whichever method you prefer, make sure to follow the supplement dosage and directions carefully.

Dosage

CLA pills range from 800 to 4,500 milligrams. The average recommended dose is 3,000 to 6,000 milligrams a day. You may need to take one or two pills once a day or one pill up to three times a day. Bodyweight and diet can influence your recommended dosage, so make sure to check with your doctor if you have questions.

Other ingredients

You can purchase CLA as an individual supplement or as part of a wellness blend geared toward weight loss. These blends often contain other ingredients such as carnitine and green tea. You’ll likely find various brands of protein powders and fat burners that also contain CLA. If you purchase a CLA supplement that has other ingredients, make sure to check for any interactions with other supplements you may take.

How much you can expect to spend on a CLA supplement

CLA supplements vary in price depending on the quantity, quality and brand. Most bottles cost between $10-$20. Check the dosage, so you know how many servings come with your purchase.

CLA supplement FAQ

Are there any potential side effects when taking CLA?

A. Research shows that CLA is safe overall, but some people reported side effects, including upset stomach, nausea, diarrhea and fatigue. It may impact insulin resistance and how the body absorbs sugar, so those with diabetes or any type of metabolic syndrome should consult with their physician before taking CLA.

When is the best time of day to take CLA?

A. You can take CLA at any time of the day. And while it provides a little energy, it does not typically impact sleep. What makes CLA the most effective is if you take it with food, which helps your body absorb it more easily.

Is it worth it to buy CLA in bulk?

A. If you’re just trying out the product for the first time, it’s best to start with a smaller bottle to see how your body responds. However, if you’ve found a brand you like and find it effective, it’s in your best interest to purchase in bulk.

What’s the best CLA supplement to buy?

Top CLA supplement

Sports Research Vegan CLA Veggie Softgels

What you need to know: Burn fat, boost metabolism and increase energy naturally with these plant-based CLA softgels.

What you’ll love: This company sources CLA from safflower oil, which is the highest quality CLA available. It will help the body preserve lean muscle mass while encouraging fat cells to shrink. It’s vegan-friendly, gluten-free, non-GMO verified and made in California.

What you should consider: Some customers noticed bloating and an upset stomach with this CLA supplement.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top CLA supplement for the money

EVLution Nutrition CLA 1000

What you need to know: EVLution is a well-known brand in the fitness world. They created this effective CLA supplement to encourage lean muscle growth and improve exercise performance without causing jitters.

What you’ll love: This brand focuses on providing its customers with innovative supplement solutions, and this CLA softgel is no different. It targets stored fat in the body and even discourages new fat cell creation. It’s also gluten-free and made in the USA.

What you should consider: You’ll need to take at least one pill two to three times a day, so you may go through a 90-count supply rather quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Worth checking out

BPI Sports CLA + Carnitine

What you need to know: This weight loss blend combines CLA and carnitine to create an effective powder that’s perfect for targeting stubborn fat.

What you’ll love: If you want a non-stimulating CLA formula with an extra boost, this is a great option. The added carnitine further encourages your body to use fat instead of storing it, which only adds to the CLA’s impact.

What you should consider: This comes in a powder form. Make sure to mix with extra-cold water for the best taste.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

