BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 airs a segment on News 13 Midday every Wednesday, “Wellness Wednesday”. This week, Traycee Green from Pure Platinum in Panama City was in studio to talk about how to make quick and easy healthy snacks at home such as Protein Pudding.

Protein Pudding

1 package of favorite pudding

2 cups of any kind of milk

1 heaping scoop of favorite protein powder

Mix in a shaker cup and pour in pudding and whisk together.

Once all of the ingredients are mixed together, you can add a topping of choice like berries, granola, bananas, and crushed graham crackers.

If you are interested in learning more, you can watch the full interview with Traycee Green from News 13 Midday!