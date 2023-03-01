PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 airs a segment on News 13 Midday every Wednesday, “Wellness Wednesday”. This week, Traycee Green from Pure Platinum in Panama City was in studio to talk about how to make easy healthy snacks at home such as Peanut Butter Protein Balls.

Peanut Butter Protein Balls

1 cup natural nut butter

1/4 cup honey

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups old fashioned oats

1 scoop protein powder (any flavor)

1/3 cup of any mix ins you’d like (rasins, coconut, chocolate chips, dried cranberries, etc.)

Green said you can use extra honey if needed for moisture.

Once all the ingredients are mixed together, roll them into a small ball. Then let them sit in the fridge to harden.

If you are interested in learning more, you can watch the full interview with Traycee Green from News 13 Midday!