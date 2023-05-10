BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Today is Wellness Wednesday. This week, Traycee Green from Pure Platinum in Panama City was in studio to talk about how to make quick and easy healthy snacks at home such as Tomato Soup Muffins.

Tomato Soup Muffins:

Ingredients/Items needed:

1/2 cup of monk fruit

1 tsp of cinnamon

3 tbs applesauce

1 can condensed tomato soup

1 tsp baking soda

1 1/2 cup flour

*raisins or nuts are optional

Cooking instructions:

1.) Mix all the ingredients together until the batter is firm.

2.) Put monk fruit, cinnamon, and cloves in a bowl.

3.) Add applesauce.

4.) Separately add baking soda to can of soup.

5.) Stir until soda dissolves and foams up.

6.) Add sugar mixture and mix well.

7.) Add flower and mix all ingredients together.

8.) Bake at 350 degrees (20 minutes for mini muffins and 45 minutes for a loaf)

If you are interested in learning more, you can watch the full interview with Traycee Green from News 13 Midday!