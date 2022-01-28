Which incontinence bed pads are best?

There are multiple factors that impact incontinence, which is the inability to control your flow of urine. Some people lose tone in the pelvic muscles that control urination as they get older, and recent medical procedures can temporarily impact your bladder control.

There are products available to address the symptoms of incontinence, including incontinence bed pads. Incontinence bed pads are reusable or disposable barriers that absorb urine before it soaks through your furniture, mattress or wheelchair. The Remedies Ultra-Absorbent Disposable Underpad comes with a no-slip design that you can use on chairs and beds.

What to know before you buy an incontinence bed pad

Disposable vs. reusable

Incontinence bed pads come in two categories: reusable or disposable. Disposable pads can be thrown away after use, but they’re more expensive in the long run. Reusable pads cost more up front, but they tend to be more comfortable than disposable pads. Using a combination of disposable pads for temporary use and reusable pads for bedding makes sense.

Sizing

The overall size of the incontinence bed pad plays a role in the coverage and protection. Inexpensive pads are too small to provide much absorption, while pads with dimensions around 23 by 36 inches provide much more protection. Reusable incontinence pads with the width and height of bath sheets provide the most protection.

Construction and performance

Most disposable incontinence bed pads have three to four layers of protection, but some brands are thicker than others. The top layer of the pad is typically a soft fiber with a quilted design for extra comfort, and it wicks away fluid from your skin and protects against rashes and bed sores. The next layer traps the liquid in an absorbent gel, and the bottom layer is made of waterproof vinyl or plastic and keeps extra urine from penetrating the bed pad.

Reusable incontinence bed pads replace the absorbing gel with a thick layer of wicking material. The bottom layer of the pad is not always an impermeable vinyl or plastic barrier, but it’s dense enough to dramatically reduce or eliminate leakage. These bed pads can usually be run through the washing machine and dryer.

What to look for in a quality incontinence bed pad

Packaging

Whether reusable or disposable, incontinence bed pads need to be replaced frequently for maximum sanitation and hygiene. Purchasing your pads in bulk makes the most economic sense. You can order disposable pads in packs of 50, and reusable pads are often sold packs of four. Having multiple reusable pads can help you make sure at least one dry and clean pad is available at all times.

Odor control

Disposable incontinence bed pad companies often incorporate odor control into the construction of the pads. Many caregivers and users appreciate this odor control feature, since it addresses the odor effectively and quietly.

Color and design

Many disposable incontinence bed pads come in a standard white or blue, but there are multiple color options for certain brands, especially when it comes to reusable pads. Reusable incontinence bed pads are similar to traditional bedding, which means the company can provide a wide range of graphics and colors for a personalized appearance. This is perfect for kids and parents addressing bedwetting problems. Adult users might want to minimize the appearance of the pad by matching it with other bedding.

How much you can expect to spend on an incontinence bed pad

Incontinence bed pads range in price from about $5-$30, depending on the quantity, quality, materials, features and construction of the bed pads.

Incontinence bed pad FAQ

Is there anything you can do if your patient doesn’t like the crinkling noise an incontinence bed pad creates?

A. Some disposable incontinence bed pad brands include plastic waterproof layers in their pads, which causes a crinkling noise. Search for other companies that use polyester vinyl bottom layers rather than plastic, since this should significantly decrease the amount of noise the pads create.

Is there a way to make the process of changing the incontinence bed pads multiple times per day easier?

A. If you’re using disposable incontinence bed pads, try layering all the bed pads in the morning and simply removing the top pad as needed during the day. The waterproof layer should keep the lower incontinence bed pads from getting soaked before you use them.

What’s the best incontinence bed pad to buy?

Top incontinence bed pad

Remedies Ultra-Absorbent Disposable Underpad

What you need to know: This disposable soft pad comes with a no-slip design that you can use on chairs and beds.

What you’ll love: These pads are simple to fit on a wheelchair and don’t make as much noise as similar products. They’re composed with high-quality chux that won’t tear or shred and come with a moisture-proof barrier, as well as a quilted core that holds onto liquid for multiple hours.

What you should consider: There are mixed reviews about how effective these pads are at absorbing liquid.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top incontinence bed pad for the money

Royal Care Incontinence Bed Pads

What you need to know: This four-pack of incontinence bed pads will save you money over time, especially if you need to use them long-term.

What you’ll love: These pads hold up well to lots of washing and come with a multilayer design that catches any leaks before they soak your mattress. They come in three sizes to cover every type of wheelchair, bed and seat.

What you should consider: The material of this pad includes a slick finish that might cause it to slide around.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Epica Premium Quilted Bed Pad

What you need to know: Many people say this reusable incontinence pad is soft enough for people with sensitive skin.

What you’ll love: This pad features a non-slip backing that’s effective on most types of sheets, including smooth microfiber, as well as a vinyl-free design that won’t crunch or crinkle when you move. The pad also comes with a quilted three-layer design where the upper layers wick moisture away from your body.

What you should consider: The pad might deteriorate after a few washes, and there are some reports of leaking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

