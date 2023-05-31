BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 airs a segment on News 13 Midday every Wednesday, “Wellness Wednesday”. This week, Traycee Green from Pure Platinum was in studio to show us different types of quadricep workouts you can do right at home!

Traycee discussed the four different muscles in quadriceps and how to specifically target each one with certain workouts, both standing and stationary.

“You don’t have to just do squats to get a quad workout, you can do stationary ones too.” Green said.

If you are interested in learning more, you can watch the full interview with Traycee Green from News 13 Midday!