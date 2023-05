BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Today is Wellness Wednesday. This week, Traycee Green from Pure Platinum Health and Fitness was in the studio to demonstrate different types of back exercises.

Traycee showed a few different ways to target muscles in the entire back. One of them was called ‘Superman.’ Traycee said it’s important to make modifications to these exercises when needed.

If you are interested in learning more, you can watch the full interview from News 13 Midday, above.