BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — On this week’s Wellness Wednesday, Traycee Green from Pure Platinum in Panama City was in studio to talk about how to make quick and easy healthy snacks at home like apple pizzas and deconstructed apple pie.

Apple Pizza

Ingredients/items needed:

apples

yogurt

peanut butter

chocolate chips

granola

marshmallows

How to make:

1.) slice apples

2.) punch out center of apple to get the seeds out

3.) spread yogurt or peanut butter on apple slice

4.) sprinkle chocolate chips, granola, or marshmallows on top

Deconstructed Apple Pie

Ingredients/Items needed:

apples

cinnamon sugar mix

pumpkin pie seasoning

spray butter

How to make:

1.) slice apples

2.) spray butter on top to get topping of choice to stick

3.) add topping of choice

4.) microwave for about one minute

“These are perfect to make at home with the kids now that they are out of school,” Green said.

If you are interested in learning more, you can watch the full interview with Traycee Green from News 13 Midday above.