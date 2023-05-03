BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 airs a segment on News 13 Midday every Wednesday, “Wellness Wednesday”. This week, Traycee Green from Pure Platinum was in studio to show us different kinds of chest workouts you can do right at home!

Traycee discussed the proper form to have while doing a pushup, chest workouts you can do on the floor or on the wall, and how these workouts can be beneficial to your health.

If you are interested in learning more, you can watch the full interview with Traycee Green from News 13 Midday!