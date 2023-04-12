PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Today is “Wellness Wednesday”.
This week, Traycee Green from Pure Platinum was in the studio to show us different types of smoothies to make at home such as a coffee protein smoothie and a very berry smoothie.
Coffee Protein Smoothie
- About five coffee ice cubs
- 1 scoop of vanilla powder
- 1/2 cup of milk
Very Berry Green Smoothie
- About a handful of different greens like spinach or kale.
- Mixed berries
- 1 scoop of Greek yogurt
- Honey
If you are interested in learning more, you can watch the full interview with Traycee Green from News 13 Midday!