PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Today is “Wellness Wednesday”.

This week, Traycee Green from Pure Platinum was in the studio to show us different types of smoothies to make at home such as a coffee protein smoothie and a very berry smoothie.

Coffee Protein Smoothie

About five coffee ice cubs

1 scoop of vanilla powder

1/2 cup of milk

Very Berry Green Smoothie

About a handful of different greens like spinach or kale.

Mixed berries

1 scoop of Greek yogurt

Honey

