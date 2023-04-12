PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Today is “Wellness Wednesday”.

This week, Traycee Green from Pure Platinum was in the studio to show us different types of smoothies to make at home such as a coffee protein smoothie and a very berry smoothie.

Coffee Protein Smoothie

  • About five coffee ice cubs
  • 1 scoop of vanilla powder
  • 1/2 cup of milk

Very Berry Green Smoothie

  • About a handful of different greens like spinach or kale.
  • Mixed berries
  • 1 scoop of Greek yogurt
  • Honey

If you are interested in learning more, you can watch the full interview with Traycee Green from News 13 Midday!