For tablet cases that do not offer explicit screen protection, buying a screen cover or glass shield can do the trick.

What is the best tablet case?

Tablets have quickly become one of the most popular electronics due to their versatility and easy access. Tablets can serve as perfect entertainment devices for young kids, computer replacements for working people or as a secondary electronic device to handle basic smartphone tasks.

However, given the size and cost of a tablet, buying a case for them is incredibly important. Especially with so many tablet cases offering enhancements to the device itself alongside regular protective features, a case can be a vital addition to any type of table.

Tablet case features

Tablet case material

The material the case is made of is essential when it comes to enhanced item protection. Much like phone cases, tablet cases come in various materials, which offer different levels of protection and utility. Silicone and basic plastics provide basic protection and ease of use, while leather cases and hardened polycarbonates provide higher levels of protection and possibly additional uses. For further information on tablet cases, check out the buying guide on BestReviews.

Protective quality

Obviously, the actual protective quality of the tablet case is one of the most important factors in case choice. Several different tablet cases come with stress-tested materials that can handle high impact falls and even resistance to water, dust and sweat. Additionally, many cases come with covers for the front screen to protect against scratches and shattering. The more protective ability a case has, the larger and bulkier that case usually is.

Additional features

Several tablet cases today come with a variety of extra features that can add value to the product. In fact, many cases have an attachable keyboard to improve typing ability, kickstands for watching videos and stylus or pen holders for writing directly on the screen. For users who own tablets for work, several of these features can be incredibly beneficial to improve their abilities.

Style and design

One of the most personal choices is the kind of style and design a table case has. Tablet cases come in various colors and materials with unique patterns and designs on the back to fit any preference. For example, many cases are designed to look like briefcases, while others have cartoon characters on the back.

How much you can expect to spend on a tablet case

Tablet cases come at different prices, depending on several different factors. For users on a budget who want a basic case that offers some protection, a case can cost anywhere between $15-$30. However, for a user who wants high protection levels as well as additional features, tablet cases can cost upwards of $70. Most tablet cases can be found for around $30-$40 while still being a high-quality option.

What’s the best tablet case for me?

Top Microsoft Surface tablet case

URBAN ARMOR GEAR UAG Microsoft Surface Pro Case

What you need to know: A high-quality tablet case with great protective qualities that is still extremely lightweight.

What you’ll love: Withstands military drop tests for some of the best protection on the market. Comes with a built-in surface pen holder and an aluminum stand with five different angles.

What you should consider: Some users report durability issues with the kickstand, as some have broken off after a few months of use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top iPad tablet case

Moshi VersaCover Case for iPad

What you need to know: An extremely versatile case that works for almost any situation and comes with a 10-year warranty.

What you’ll love: The case can transform into different shapes, including three different levels of stands. The case works both as a back cover or a front cover.

What you should consider: It does not offer significant protection from drops or impacts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Samsung tablet case

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case

What you need to know: A heavy-duty tablet case with high levels of protection and a front screen protector.

What you’ll love: Built with a kickstand for watching movies or videos. It also has port covers to protect dust and water from getting into the tablet and causing damage.

What you should consider: The stand is not adjustable, so there is only one angle at which the tablet can be propped up when in the case.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top HP tablet case

HP 1012 G2 Protective Case for Tablet

What you need to know: A tablet case with strong protective qualities and open sides to let the HP kickstand open freely.

What you’ll love: Comes with an over-the-shoulder strap for easy portability. It also has a snap-on-hand strap that can be used to hold the tablet better when in use.

What you should consider: Some of the ports get covered up when the case is on, which can be frustrating.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tablet case for the money

PHARRI Universal Tablet Case

What you need to know: An affordable and versatile tablet case that works with all different types of tablets across brands.

What you’ll love: Comes with a stylus holder and multiple stand angles for easy use. Leather exterior that protects both the back and front of the tablet.

What you should consider: The lack of custom design for a specific tablet means the device is only secured by straps on the inside of the case, possibly leading to slip-outs and a lower level of protection.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

OtterBox DEFENDER SERIES Case

What you need to know: One of the highest quality protective cases on the market today that is available for multiple types of tablets.

What you’ll love: Built with raised edges to protect the screen from cracks or scratches when dropped. Also has a liftable back that works as a stand and holds a stylus.

What you should consider: At well over $70, this case is one of the more expensive options for any user.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Mous Ultra-Protective Case iPad

What you need to know: A durable and slim tablet case that offers great protection and a stylus holder on the side.

What you’ll love: The foldable, integrated stand provides four different angles to prop the tablet up at. The case also comes with a lifetime warranty for any possible damage it does receive.

What you should consider: At $80, it is the most expensive case on the list.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

