5 things you didn’t know you could do with the Echo Dot Kids Edition

A virtual assistant is one of the best gadgets to have in your house. Using only the power of your voice, you can set reminders, see what’s coming up in your day and listen to the news. But not all the actions of a virtual assistant are suitable for young kids.

One of the most popular virtual assistants is Amazon’s Echo Dot. However, a special kids edition of the Echo Dot is programmed with exciting features and functions to encourage exploration and learning.

In this article: Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen, 2022 release), Otterbox Baby Yoda From “The Mandalorian” Stand For Amazon Echo Dot and UFO Stand for Amazon Echo Dot.

Teach independence

The kids edition of the Echo Dot is great for encouraging children’s independence. As with the regular Echo, kids can set their own alarms, program routines and turn off compatible smart lights. They can also set their own reminders and ask Alexa to help with homework.

Stay in touch with family members

Adding to their independence, kids can also stay in touch with family and loved ones. The easy-to-use parents dashboard lets you set up parent-approved friends and family kids can easily call through the device. There is also a predetermined number of emergency services that children can call through the Echo Dot.

Play seasonal music and games

In addition to playing music through services such as Spotify, children can listen to seasonal music for Christmas, Halloween or Easter. A simple command will tell them spooky stories, let them know where Santa is or play delightful Christmas jingles. There are also thousands of holiday questions that kids can ask Alexa.

Exclusive content for kids

What makes the kids version unique from the traditional Echo is that there is exclusive content made especially for them. Every Echo Dot Kids has a one-year subscription to age-appropriate content from Amazon Kids+.

This includes thousands of hours of Audible books, interactive games and educational skills. If you have any other devices that are compatible with Amazon, the Amazon Kids+ subscription lets your children access thousands of books, games, movies and TV shows on any of those devices.

Books become interactive

The fourth generation of the gadget comes with an exciting upgrade, especially if the kids enjoy reading. By listening to Readyland books, they magically become interactive.

As Alexa reads the story, kids can talk to the characters and make choices that will also have consequences for the plot. Characters from the books can also teach kids smoothie recipes, guess the tune or play other games like I Spy.

Best Amazon Echo Dot products

Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen, 2022 release)

This cute kids version has an owl design and an improved speaker for better audio and vocal quality. It includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ where they can access content suitable for kids between the ages of 3 and 12 years old. The parent controls are easy to set up and let you filter explicit songs or set any other limits.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Otterbox Baby Yoda From “The Mandalorian” Stand For Amazon Echo Dot

If you are a fan of the hit TV show “The Mandalorian,” this stand is the perfect accessory for your Echo Dot. It features the ears of Baby Yoda, and the Echo Dot sits in the middle on a sturdy plastic base. The stand also includes Otterbox’s limited lifetime warranty.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Wall Mount for Echo Dot 4th Generation

If your kids are afraid of the dark, this Echo Dot stand is an excellent choice. Made from clear acrylic optical plexiglass, the stand guides the Echo’s halo light into the wall mount through reflectors, making it glow like a night light.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

UFO Stand for Amazon Echo Dot

This stand is a great conversation starter and should appeal to every young mind that’s interested in flying saucers. Compatible with fourth-generation Echo Dots, the stand is a black UFO body with silver legs. The Echo Dot’s halo light shines through the bottom, illuminating the surface it’s on.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Echo Dot (5th Gen) Kids Owl with Echo Glow

Coming in an owl or dragon design, this fifth-generation Echo Dot is bundled with an Echo Glow. The Echo Dot has an improved speaker for better audio quality, and the Echo Glow makes for the perfect night light.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.