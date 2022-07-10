To increase the speed of your charge, consider turning off your device beforehand.

Which Anker wall charger should I buy?

Don’t be fooled into thinking all wall chargers are made the same. With differing port options, power ratings and charging speeds, choosing the correct wall charger can help you keep your devices powered up and ready to go. If you want to upgrade your current wall charger, an Anker wall charger might be the way to go.

Anker offers a wide range of chargers designed for all types of electronic devices. The Anker PowerPort Atom PD 4 has multiple ports and 100 watts of power for quick charging capabilities.

What to know before buying an Anker wall charger

Charging speed

One of the most important aspects of a wall charger is the speed at which it will charge your device. The higher the amperage speed, the quicker the charger will transfer power to your phone, tablet or other electronics.

You can find models that sport charging speeds between 1-3 amps. Anker chargers have a 2.4 amperage speed, which can fully charge most devices in 2 hours or less. Larger devices may take slightly longer, while smaller devices may not need as much time.

Power rating

Besides charging speed, the power rating of your Anker wall charger will determine the type of devices it is capable of charging efficiently. On average, Anker wall chargers will produce an output of 15-60 watts, with some models ranging even higher. Smaller devices like phones and tablets can get by with a power output of fewer than 24 watts, but laptops will likely require somewhere between 30-60 watts.

Device compatibility

Compatibility shouldn’t be an issue for most modern electronic devices. The only restriction you’ll have when using an Anker wall charger is whether your device is rechargeable using a USB connection. Some Anker chargers will feature both USB-A and USB-C charging ports, which allows you to plug in a wider variety of devices, while some will sport just one port style.

What to look for in a quality Anker wall charger

Shape & design

You should consider attributes like shape, design and color before deciding on the best Anker wall charger. Most models are portable and easily storable in a suitcase, backpack or pocket, though some are thinner and more streamlined than others.

There are slim rectangular-shaped chargers available, as well as smaller square-shaped options. Depending on where and how you intend to use your charger, the overall design can play an important role. On the other hand, color mostly comes down to preference, with many models featuring both a black and white version.

Ports

Will you need to charge just one device or multiple devices at the same time? Choose a model that has an adequate number of ports to suit all of your charging needs.

The port style also matters as Anker wall chargers feature both USB-A and USB-C ports. Determine which type of port is required for your specific device so you won’t have any issues when you need a quick power boost.

USB-A ports can fit the traditional style port we associate with USB cables, while USB-C ports are suited for most newer devices that use the smaller inputs.

Light features

Indicator lights are a convenient feature informing you when your phone is actively charging and alerting you when it has reached its maximum battery level.

Portable charging capability

Anker wall chargers are designed to operate when plugged into an electrical outlet. Suppose you are also searching for a battery-powered portable charger. In that case, Anker models double as an on-the-go charger, with the ability to work independently of a power source.

How much you can expect to spend on an Anker wall charger

Depending on your charging needs, you can find inexpensive Anker chargers for just over $10, mid-level options between $25-$50 and powerful high-end chargers that cost up to $100.

Anker wall charger FAQ

Will I need an adapter if I travel?

A. If you are traveling outside of the United States, chances are you will need an adapter to use your Anker wall charger. While Anker chargers are compatible with voltages between 100-240V, the prong style likely won’t match. You can, however, purchase Anker wall chargers designed for alternate outlet types if you know you’ll be needing them often.

Are Anker wall chargers safe for all devices?

A. Anker wall chargers are designed to protect your smartphone and other devices in the case of a short circuit or overheating using a MultiProtect safety system, making them a reliable and safe choice for all situations.

What’s the best Anker wall charger to buy?

Top Anker wall charger

Anker PowerPort Atom PD 4

What you need to know: A powerful multi-port option meant for charging several devices at once.

What you’ll love: It doesn’t matter whether you’re charging laptops, smartphones or tablets, the variety of ports and the compact size make this a top-notch charging accessory.

What you should consider: The price is higher than many other wall chargers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Anker wall charger for the money

Anker PowerPort III Duo

What you need to know: Highly compact and easy to transport, this Anker charger is ideal for iPhones and iPads.

What you’ll love: The PowerIQ technology optimizes charging speeds, so you will get the most efficient charge possible.

What you should consider: Not designed for charging laptops.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Anker Nano II

What you need to know: Small yet powerful, this single-port charger can charge a wide range of devices.

What you’ll love: The small size and 45-watt power output make this the perfect travel companion, able to charge a laptop quickly.

What you should consider: Not a good option if you need to charge more than one device.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

