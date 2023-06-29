Grab these early deals on gadgets, beauty products and more

This year, Prime Day happens on July 11 and 12. Over those 48 hours, you can find an abundance of deals across every Amazon shopping category. According to past performance, these 11 categories are where you can expect the deepest discounts. Within them, you can find everything from air fryers to TVs. However, depending on what you need, you might not have to wait until the big day to enjoy substantial savings. In fact, we’ve sourced the best early deals you can buy now.

Apple products

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) 20% OFF

Apple’s second generation AirPods feature smart noise cancellation and more immersive sound than the previous model. When you need to hear your environment, you can switch to transparency mode. The low-distortion technology gives you crisp sounds across all frequencies, while the customizable fit helps ensure maximum comfort.

Apple Pencil (1st Generation) 20% OFF

If you have an Apple product, such as an iPad, an Apple pencil is the best tool to have. It is pressure sensitive and tilt sensitive and has an imperceptible lag. All of these features combine to make it suitable for taking notes, doodling, drawing, painting and more.

Beauty

Wavytalk Professional Ionic Hair Dryer 42% OFF

With the Wavytalk, you get salon-level results in your own home with technology that helps protect your hair from heat damage. The high-power performance lets you dry in as little as five minutes, while the temperature control keeps the unit from damaging your hair with excessive heat.

Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser 20% OFF

This cordless water flosser has earned the American Dental Association Seal of Acceptance, so you can purchase and use it with confidence. It has four tips, three pressure settings and a rechargeable battery. When you use this efficient tool, you can clean your teeth in under a minute.

Gadgets

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 8% OFF

Coffee is best when it’s hot. Unfortunately, it doesn’t stay that way long. However, with the Ember Smart Mug 2, you can keep your favorite beverage at an ideal temperature for up to 80 minutes. You can use it with or without an app, and the mug automatically shuts off after two hours of inactivity or when it is empty.

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook 33% OFF

The great thing about writing in a notebook is it feels natural and allows you complete creative freedom. On the down side, it can be wasteful. The Rocketbook gives you all the good with none of the bad. You write in the book, save the page digitally, wipe it clean and start again. This 36-page notebook can be used again and again and again.

Gifts

Amazon Official Luna Wireless Controller 43% OFF

If you know someone who is a fan of Amazon’s cloud gaming, they could probably use a Luna controller. This model works across all devices, whether you are using Mac, Android or something else. You can pause, play and resume on another device. You can connect via Bluetooth or USB and take advantage of thumbsticks, triggers, bumpers and more to elevate your gameplay.

Hiboy Electric Scooter 33% OFF

Give the gift of fun. This electric scooter has a powerful, long-lasting battery that gives you a maximum range of 25.6 miles and the ability to transport up to 220 pounds. It has safety features, such as ultrabright headlights and eABS regenerative anti-lock braking, which make it suitable for commuting.

Kitchen and home

GoWise 15-in-1 Electric Air Fryer Oven 44% OFF

Owning an air fryer is a game changer. Not only does it let you cook with less oil, but it is faster and more energy-efficient than your oven. Besides all the typical controls, this family-sized model has everything you need for rotisserie cooking.

Amazon Basics Oscillating Ceramic Heater 31% OFF

This space heater has an adjustable thermostat with three output options: high, low and fan only. There is an oscillating option to improve heat coverage and a power indicator light that lets you know when the unit is plugged in. For safety, this heater has a tip-over switch, automatic shut-off and overheat protection.

Laptops

Acer Swift X Creator Laptop 31% OFF

The Acer is built to travel. It weighs just 3.06 pounds and has a durable metal design. The long-lasting battery has fast-charge capabilities, and for security, you can use the biometric fingerprint reader. The 14-inch HD screen gives you plenty of room and detail to work, create or view content.

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 20% OFF

Dell’s Inspiron 14 Plus is optimized for eye comfort. It features technology that reduces flicker and blue light without diminishing the true-to-life colors. The 12th Gen Intel Core and 16 gigabytes of RAM give you impressive power, while the long-lasting battery ensures you can remain productive all day.

Lawn and garden

Aiper Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner $100 COUPON

Not only do you get to relax, but you don’t have to worry. This robotic pool cleaner has no cords that can tangle and cause problems. It has two independent scrapers and dual motors to provide suction. The Aiper does the work for you, so you can spend your time enjoying your pool instead of cleaning it.

Greenworks 40-Volt 16-Inch Cordless Chainsaw 43% OFF

This cordless chainsaw is a powerhouse. The 40-volt lithium battery can perform up to 140 cuts per charge, and it has a 16-inch bar and chain that can saw through limbs up to 15-inches in diameter. The electric start means no carburetor, spark plug or unpleasant fumes, while the tool-less tensioning and automatic oiler are greatly appreciated.

Patio

Blissun 9-Foot Outdoor Market Patio Umbrella 29% OFF

Besides being decorative, a patio umbrella helps protect you from the harmful rays of the sun. This 9-foot model features a vented top that can help keep you cool, but it also helps the umbrella withstand sudden gusts of wind. The crank system makes it easy to open, while the push-button tilt lets you adjust the angle for maximum shade.

Christopher Knight Home Adriana Wicker Accent Table 53% OFF

Simple and complete, this wicker accent table arrives fully assembled. Just place it wherever you’d like and it’s ready for use. The polyethylene rattan requires no special care. It’s waterproof and mildewproof and resistant to ultraviolet rays.

Robot vacuums

Eufy by Anker 12% OFF

The Eufy robotic vacuum has BoostIQ technology that can automatically increase suction power within 1.5 seconds as needed. This allows the machine to tackle nearly any type of floor. The smart navigation system ensures the model cleans with purpose, covering your entire floor, not just meandering around in a random pattern, making it highly efficient.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum 22% OFF

This robotic vacuum learns your habits and routines to create customized cleaning solutions. It has a powerful three-stage system that can lift dirt from carpets and reach deep into corners, so it doesn’t miss a spot. The auto-adjusting head means this model can clean nearly any type of floor without hesitation.

Toys

Sunlin Dance Mat 20% OFF

The Sunlin dance mat encourages physical activity and helps develop hand-eye coordination. It has three levels of difficulty that challenge your child to follow the beat and dance to the cues. The mat is made of heavy-duty vinyl, and it is suitable for ages 3 through 10.

Fisher-Price Disney Frozen Elsa’s Ice Palace 24% OFF

This toddler-friendly playset lets your child relive the magic of Disney’s “Frozen.” The top button makes Elsa’s palace grow, while the bottom button reveals a secret staircase with lights and sounds. The castle also plays “Let It Go,” and it comes with Olaf and Elsa figures.

TVs

Amazon Fire TV 31% OFF

Amazon’s Fire TV gives you access to over a million movies and TV shows. You can watch them in 4K ultra-HD and use Alexa to help you quickly navigate to your favorite show by using just your voice. The Fire TV frequently adds new Alexa skills, features, smart home capabilities and more to ensure you always have the best possible experience.

Elived TV Wall Mount 29% OFF

A flat-screen TV is an investment that you want to protect. The best way to do that is with a quality wall mount. This universal option fits Amazon Fire, Samsung, Vizio, Hisense, LG, Toshiba, Sharp and more. Besides a secure mount, it has tilting and swivel action to reduce glare from light and nearby windows.

