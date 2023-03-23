PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — March is Women’s History Month and while women have made great strides over the years, a younger generation is doing more.

Bay County’s Marissa Lengel embodies the modern-day Rosie the Riveter.

“It’s kind of nerve-wracking,” Lengel said.

Despite knowing little about welding, Lengel chose the male-dominated field for her career. She took classes at Haney Technical College.

“If you’re going to be the only female at school,” Lengle said. “There’s a lot you’re going to have to deal with them all day.”

Lengel soon found she had nothing to worry about.

“You just don’t know what to expect,” Lengle said. “You’re not really the first one to be accepted and but at the end of the day, girls can do anything they guys can do and sometimes better. So why not.”

Manifesting the world war two icon Rosie the Riveter, Lengle climbed to the top of her class and into the workforce.

CEO and President of Central Maloney Inc. Chris Hart said they are more than impressed with Lengel.

“We were looking for people just like her that were qualified to be competent,” Hart said. “We just had no idea just how qualified and competent somebody like Marissa could be.”

Once again, her hard work and determination paid off.

“Marissa is not a great family member because she’s a girl,” Hart said. “She’s just great because she’s great, it has nothing to do with her gender.

After only three months, Lengel was promoted.

“If everybody that filled this plant looked just like her, but acting just like her, we would be in a good shape,” Hart said.

Lengel said women shouldn’t be afraid to try something new.

“I wouldn’t let a male-dominated field stop you, because if it’s what you really want to do, then don’t let other people determine your future,” Lengel said.

