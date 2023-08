PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Gulf Coast State College will host a one-stop shop for current and prospective students this upcoming weekend.

On Saturday, Aug. 12, the college will host what they call ‘Super Saturday’ at two locations.

In Bay county, you can find the event at the Charles Hilton Center for Advanced Technology and Hospitality Management from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. CST.

The Gulf/Franklin Campus in Port St. Joe will host the event from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET.