A fishing cart lets you keep all of your gear, and the day’s catch, securely in place.

Which fishing cart is best?

Fishing can be as relaxing as it is rewarding, but getting your gear to your favorite fishing spot is a chore. Between reels, rods, buckets, bait and refreshments, it’s not unusual to have to make multiple trips to get yourself fully set up. Depending on where you fish, the path to your vehicle could be quite a hike.

To take all of your equipment to and from the water at the same time, you need a fishing cart.

Thanks to its robust construction and thick tires, the Sea Striker Deluxe Surf, Pier and Beach Cart is the best choice for anglers who need a dependable way to keep their tools mobile and organized.

What to know before you buy a fishing cart

How much gear you fish with

Consider how much equipment you take with you on a typical fishing trip. If you keep things light and prefer to catch and release, you likely won’t need a cart that features multiple fishing rod holders and enough room for a large bucket or cooler. However, those who intend to bring home their catch, fish socially with friends or like to have all of their gear at their disposal should invest in a cart that puts everything they need within reach.

Cart configuration

Some fishing carts are designed specifically for the equipment associated with the sport. Others can be used more generally and resemble wagons. If you plan to occasionally use your cart for activities other than fishing, you may find one that is targeted directly toward anglers to be of limited usefulness. Think about whether or not your cart will be exclusively for fishing or if you also plan to use it for gardening, tailgating or family beach days.

Where you usually fish

Think about the terrain you navigate most often while fishing and select a cart that will traverse it without hassle. If you fish from rocky shores or sandy beaches, inflatable tires will prevent your cart from getting stuck. If you generally cast from a smooth dock or pier, hard wheels are acceptable.

What to look for in a quality fishing cart

Wheels and tires

Some fishing carts have hard plastic wheels and others feature inflatable tires. Inflatable tires are generally preferred because they make for a smoother ride and can more easily be pushed or pulled over rough, uneven surfaces. Inflatable tires are bulkier than plastic wheels though, which makes storing and transporting your cart a bit less convenient.

Storage

You want your fishing cart to have generous storage to accommodate your equipment. However, keep in mind that larger carts will be heavier and harder to pack into your vehicle.

Rod holders

If you fish with friends and family, or just want as many options with you as possible, you need a fishing cart that includes multiple rod holders. Some carts have canvas holders while others opt for PVC tubes to keep everything neat.

Weight

Some carts are made out of an aluminum frame that supports woven vinyl panels. These carts are light and easy to pull, push and lift. Carts made entirely out of metal are more sturdy, but the extra weight and bulk might be a dealbreaker if you feel that lifting a cart into and out of your vehicle will be a challenge.

Foldable

Most woven vinyl fishing carts fold up to slide easily into your trunk or truck bed. All of your gear has to be removed before collapsing, however, which can make setting up and breaking down your cart a time-consuming process.

How much you can expect to spend on a fishing cart

Fishing carts cost $80-$350, depending on the type you select.

Fishing cart FAQ

Can I bring a fishing cart to the beach?

A. In most cases, yes. However, be sure to check your beach’s rules to see what type of equipment is permitted.

Will my fishing cart rust?

A. Fishing carts are typically made out of aluminum, which should not deteriorate. However, to protect your cart’s bolts and hardware, rinse and dry it after any exposure to saltwater.

How much weight can a fishing cart hold?

A. This depends on the cart you choose. If you want to ensure that your cart will not be damaged while hauling heavy gear or buckets, invest in one that is made out of metal as opposed to vinyl panels.

What’s the best fishing cart to buy?

Top fishing cart

Sea Striker Deluxe Surf, Pier and Beach Cart

What you need to know: This metal cart has seven rod holders and large tires.

What you’ll love: Powder coated to resist the elements, this cart’s inflatable tires feature deep treads for easy pulling. Its PVC rod holders are great for nets and umbrellas as well.

What you should consider: Buyers recommend swapping this cart’s included hardware with better nuts and bolts or using a thread adhesive to keep its joints from loosening.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top fishing cart for the money

Amazon Basics Collapsible Outdoor Utility Wagon

What you need to know: This budget-friendly wagon folds up for easy storage.

What you’ll love: Available in four colors, this canvas and aluminum wagon is just as useful in the garden as it is on the dock. Four wheels keep the cart stable and easy to pull, even when it’s folded up.

What you should consider: This wagon’s wheels aren’t great for sand and it doesn’t include a good way to hold fishing poles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

EasyGo Fishing Cart

What you need to know: This fishing cart is collapsible and can hold five fishing poles.

What you’ll love: You can push this cart on smooth surfaces using all four wheels or pull it using only its inflated back tires over gravel and sand. It has two levels of storage and five rod pouches. It requires no assembly.

What you should consider: Some buyers report that their carts were missing the cotter pins required to keep the wheels on.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Derek Walborn writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.