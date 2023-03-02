Staying warm at night without disappearing under a heavy pile of blankets can be a challenge. A heated mattress pad warms you from below, so you can stay cozy with fewer layers on top of you, but some people still worry about how safe they are.

Modern mattress pads are generally very safe, but it’s still important to be cautious. Following these heated mattress safety tips should give you the confidence to use one without worrying about potential problems.

In this article: Degrees of Comfort Dual Control Heated Mattress Pad, Bedsure Heated Mattress Pad and Westinghouse Dual Control Heated Mattress Pad.

Buy heated mattress pads that have been safety tested

All heated mattress pads for sale in the U.S. should have been tested either by the Electrical Testing Laboratories or Underwriters Laboratories. These safety tests let you know that the pad won’t pose a risk under usual conditions. Look for ETL or UL marks on your pad’s label when you receive it. Without these marks, it may be a counterfeit.

Check the cables on your mattress pad

Check the cables for fraying, and make sure that none of the heating wires are poking out through the pad. Most safety issues with heated mattress pads and electric blankets are due to ones that are old and worn. While this might not be such an issue when a pad is new, make sure to check it throughout its lifespan whenever you change your sheets.

Don’t use your mattress pad while it’s still wet

Most pads are machine-washable, but always make sure you dry them thoroughly before you use them. If your pad can be tumble dried, this is a good way to make sure it’s fully dry before you use it again. Otherwise, dry it out in the sun, and check that it’s dry all the way through before you plug it in again.

Choose the right size of mattress pad

Don’t use a mattress pad that’s bigger than the size of your mattress. If it’s too big, it could bunch up and overheat, which poses a potential fire hazard.

Don’t use heated mattress pads with any other heating products

Don’t use your mattress pad in conjunction with another heating product, such as an electric blanket or a smaller electric heating pad. This can lead to unsafe levels of heating, which could cause heatstroke.

Know who can’t use a heated mattress pad

It’s unsafe for children under 5 years old to use a heated mattress pad, as they aren’t as easily able to regulate their own body heat. They’re also unsafe for adults who aren’t able to control the temperature of the pad themselves or who are insensitive to heat, and therefore won’t know when they get too hot.

FAQ

Q. Can you leave a heated mattress pad on all night?

A. Yes, you can, as long as you’re not planning to sleep for more than 10 hours. Most pads automatically switch themselves off after this length of time to keep you safe. Some also have adjustable timers, so you can have it switch off after just a few hours if you need it to help you get to sleep but then feel too warm in the night.

Q. Can you put a fitted sheet over a heated mattress pad?

A. Once your mattress pad is secured in place, you can put a fitted sheet over the top, just like you would over a mattress without a heating pad.

Best heated mattress pads

Degrees of Comfort Dual Control Heated Mattress Pad

Available in sizes twin to California king, this pad is suitable for most beds. It has five heat settings and dual controls in sizes queen and larger, so people sharing a bed can control the heat level on their side of the bed independently.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Bedsure Heated Mattress Pad

Thanks to the padding and soft fleece fabric, this heating pad is extremely comfortable to sleep on. The queen and king sizes have dual heat controls, while twin, twin XL and full sizes have a single heat control.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Westinghouse Heated Mattress Pad

With a warm sherpa fleece layer on top of the pad, you can’t feel the wires, so you’ll stay comfortable all night. It’s certified by ETL and the Federal Communications Commission and has 10 heating levels (with dual controls in the queen-size version).

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

SoftHeat Smart Heated Electric Mattress Pad

Extra-fine wires distribute heat evenly across the blanket without adding bulk, making it lightweight and comfortable. It uses low voltage to make it safe and doesn’t emit an electromagnetic field.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Beautyrest Cotton Heated Mattress Pad

Because it’s made from cotton, this pad is breathable, helping keep you warm without overheating. It has an auto shut-off feature that can be set between one and 10 hours, and it’s UL certified for safety.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sunbeam Heated Mattress Pad

With ample quilting, this pad is not only warm but comfortable to sleep on. The Thermofine wiring system senses heat and adjusts appropriately to keep you from feeling overly warm.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.