How to mount a bicycle on your wall

If you ride a bicycle and have limited storage space, you may need to mount it on a wall in your home. It is easy to do, keeps your space organized and protects your bicycle from getting damaged.

The items below will ensure that you have everything you need to mount your bicycle correctly. The wall rack will include its own specific instructions on how to properly install it.

Tape measure

A staple in every household tool kit, tape measures are a compact way to ensure items fit into a space. They are used in most at-home projects and many come with belt clips to easily attach to your clothing. Before purchasing your wall mount you should use a tape measure to get the necessary size rack for your bicycle.

Milwaukee 25-foot Compact Auto-Lock Tape Measure

This durable tape measure is drop-proof and easy to use. It has an auto-lock feature to hold it in place and quickly retracts with the push of a button.

Sold by Home Depot

Pencil

When it comes time to work on a building project at home, a pencil can be your best tool. They allow you a margin for error during the measuring process. Before you put a hole in the wall, use a pencil to mark where you would like to drill. This way you can measure and ensure that you have chosen the right spot on the wall for your bicycle.

Bic Xtra-Smooth Mechanical Pencil

These medium-point pencils are perfect for any project. They provide darker, un-smudgeable writing that erases cleanly when a mistake is made.

Sold by Amazon

Leveler

Phone application levelers can have glitches but you can count on a classic bubble leveler to provide you with a reliable reading. Levelers are important for aesthetics as well as the purpose of your project. If something heavy, like a bicycle, is mounted on a wall, it will naturally hold better if it is level.

Stabila 48-inch and 16-inch Aluminum Box Beam Level Set

This set of levelers is everything you need for large and small projects. They each have accuracy-certified horizontal and vertical bubble levelers.

Sold by Amazon

Drill

A drill is required to hang anything on your wall. Electric drills make the job of mounting a bike much easier. Once you have selected the appropriate spot to place your screw, use the electric drill to quickly insert it into the wall. If you need to, you can adjust a drill to reverse screws out of the wall as well.

Black+Decker 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Drill and Project Kit

This drill kit is from a reputable brand in the building industry. The drill is cordless and its long-lasting battery holds for up to 18 months.

Sold by Amazon

Screwdriver

Having a screwdriver available when you are mounting a bicycle on your wall is best. Even though you have an electric drill, a screwdriver is needed for minor adjustments and to check the tightness of the screw against an item or wall. Screwdriver kits with a wide variety of bits and nuts allow you to be prepared no matter what the task.

DeWalt Screwdriver Bit Set with Nut Drivers

This screwdriver kit has a variety of bits and nuts for different projects. Its treys hold the pieces in place, preventing them from becoming disorganized when going from one job to the next.

Sold by Amazon

What do I need to buy to mount a bicycle on my wall?

Wall Rack

A rack will provide you with a sturdy place to store your bicycle. They are easy to install and allow you to keep your space organized. Placing your bicycle up on a wall also keeps your bike from getting damaged while it is waiting for you to ride it again.

Steadyrack Fender Rack

This easy-to-install rack can be used in your home or business to hang bicycles on walls. It requires no heavy lifting, you only need to balance the bike to take it on and off.

Sold by Amazon

Hook

Bicycle hooks are a simple way to hang your bike from the wall. They are also inexpensive, if you are needing to budget this would be the best choice. You can use one hook to hang your bike from a single wheel or use two hooks and evenly distribute its weight. Most hooks have a covering on them that will prevent the metal from scuffing your rims.

Stalwart Bike Rack Wall Hook

This easy to install hybrid bike rack hook is the simplest way to get your bike on a wall. It also folds flat to save space when it is not in use.

Sold by Amazon

