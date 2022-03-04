Which drugstore shampoos for oily hair are best?

If you have oily hair, you’ve probably spent a lot of time trying to prevent oily buildup and that greasy look that follows. Premium hair care products for oily hair are available, but they can be costly. Fortunately, an affordable drugstore shampoo may be what you need to keep your oily hair looking fresh and clean. The main purpose of drugstore shampoo for oily hair is to remove and control oil, but formulas are available to match other needs as well.

What is drugstore shampoo for oily hair?

The term “drugstore” is often used to describe hair care and beauty products available at drugstores or variety retail chains. Unlike luxury brands sold by high-end departments or specialty stores, drugstore products are far more affordable. Although the name implies that you have to go to a store to make your purchase, you can find popular drugstore shampoo for oily hair from online retailers that offer “drugstore” products.

Causes of oily hair

Some individuals are naturally prone to oily hair caused by excessive production of sebum from the sebaceous glands. However, greasy-looking hair can also be caused by vitamin deficiencies, hormonal imbalances, environmental factors, and product buildup.

How shampoo for oily hair works

Shampoos for oily hair are formulated with powerful cleansing agents called surfactants that are highly effective at washing away oil. By also removing buildup, these formulas detoxify hair and scalp for bouncy, grease-free locks.

While oil-control shampoo has a reputation for drying out hair, many quality products today moisturize hair without feeling heavy or adding buildup.

Types of drugstore shampoos for oily hair

Along with dealing with excessive oil, many consumers with oily hair also contend with other hair concerns. Additionally, some shoppers look for products that are made with natural ingredients instead of artificial chemicals. The right type of oily hair shampoo for you will fit your needs and reduce oil at the same time.

Clarifying: Some drugstore shampoos for oily hair have to clarify formulas that remove buildup caused by oil, impurities, and hair products.

Some drugstore shampoos for oily hair have to clarify formulas that remove buildup caused by oil, impurities, and hair products. Moisturizing : Because combination hair can be oily at the roots and dry at the ends, a shampoo that controls oil and contains moisturizing ingredients tackles both problems.

: Because combination hair can be oily at the roots and dry at the ends, a shampoo that controls oil and contains moisturizing ingredients tackles both problems. Dandruff control: It’s common for dandruff to occur with oily hair, as it’s often caused by a fungus that thrives on scalp oil. Therefore, some dandruff shampoos are made to control both oil and dandruff.

It’s common for dandruff to occur with oily hair, as it’s often caused by a fungus that thrives on scalp oil. Therefore, some dandruff shampoos are made to control both oil and dandruff. Natural: For consumers who prefer using products made with natural ingredients, a shampoo that controls oil with ingredients, like apple cider vinegar and botanicals, is their best choice.

What’re the best drugstore shampoos for oily hair?

Top moisturizing drugstore shampoos for oily hair

L’Oreal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Clay Shampoo

It’s the addition of three types of refined silicone-free clay that makes this L’Oreal shampoo excellent at removing oil from hair roots. The clay also works with moisturizers to hydrate and protect dull, dry hair ends.

Sold by Amazon

Nexxus Hydra-Light Weightless Shampoo

Hydra-Light shampoo’s weightless, silicone-free formula cleanses without depositing additives onto hair that can weigh it down and cause it to look oily. It contains deep sea minerals that moisturize while leaving hair feeling light and bouncy.

Sold by Amazon

Matrix Biolage Cooling Mint Scalp Sync Shampoo

We love that this shampoo contains mint that removes oil, inhibits bacterial growth, and leaves hair and scalp feeling fresh and clean. The formula is conditioning and smells great too.

Sold by Amazon

Top clarifying drugstore shampoos for oily hair

Garnier Pure Clean Fortifying Shampoo

Garnier’s fortifying shampoo won’t weigh down oily hair, as it doesn’t contain silicone. Users can’t get enough of the fresh scent.

Sold by Amazon

Neutrogena Anti-Residue Shampoo

Although gentle enough to use on sensitive scalps and fragile hair, Neutrogena’s clarifying shampoo removes residue that can make hair look oily. The formula doesn’t contain artificial colors or dyes.

Sold by Amazon

Pantene Pure Clean and Clarify Silicone-Free Shampoo

This popular Pantene shampoo gets high marks for washing away oil and product buildup without containing dyes, mineral oil, fragrance, or silicone. If you need a fragrance-free formula, it’s a great choice.

Sold by Amazon

Top dandruff control drugstore shampoos for oily hair

Head and Shoulders Instant Oil Control Shampoo

Controlling oil is a top priority of this refreshing shampoo that smells like citrus and mango. And because it’s made by Head and Shoulders, you can count on it to keep your dandruff under control.

Sold by Amazon

Dove Dermacare Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

Not only does this shampoo control dandruff and oil while cleansing hair and scalp, but it’s also pH balanced to keep hair soft and manageable. Repeat customers love the light, coconut scent.

Sold by Amazon

Head and Shoulders Clinical Strength Dandruff Defense and Advanced Oil Control Shampoo

Made by a top brand, this shampoo removes and controls oil while promoting a healthy, dandruff-free scalp. We like it for consumers with major oil and dandruff issues.

Sold by Amazon

Top natural drugstore shampoos for oily hair

WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo

This shampoo is made with raw apple cider that is great for detoxifying scalp and hair while gently cleansing away buildup and oil. The formula doesn’t contain parabens, artificial colors, sulfates, or silicone.

Sold by Amazon

Live Clean Clarifying Apple Cider Shampoo

This Live Clean’s clarifying shampoo appeals to those who love natural hair care products thanks to the formula that’s 98 percent natural and made without artificial or harsh ingredients. It contains apple cider that cleanses effectively and gently.

Sold by Amazon

Maple Holistics Degrease Shampoo

This shampoo controls oil with natural plant-based ingredients that are gentle and moisturizing. The clarifying formula also does a good job removing buildup that can weigh hair down and give it a greasy appearance.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.