What is the best Victoria’s Secret perfume?

When most people hear Victoria’s Secret, they think of lingerie and cute pajamas; however, they also carry one of the most popular collections of scents, from perfumes to a wide-ranging collection of body mists that are perfect for those on the go, including one of the best-selling fragrances in the U.S., Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Eau de parfum.

What to know before you buy a Victoria’s Secret perfume

Skin chemistry

Perfumes smell different on different people. The ingredients in the fragrance take on a distinct smell when they blend with the natural smell of a person. The scent evaporates faster on dry skins than it does on oily skin. When trying on a perfume, allow the fragrance to sit on your wrist for a couple of minutes after application to make sure that you like how it smells on you.

Scent preference

When choosing the perfect Victoria’s Secret perfume, a good starting point is to think about your scent preference. Do you gravitate towards intense and deeper scents with woody tones or do you prefer lighter and fresh scents that are flowery and fruity? When looking for perfumes, keep an eye out for those words in the description of the bottle or website. If you need to narrow down your choices, spend some time researching and experimenting with various scents.

Lifestyle and personality

The names of Victoria’s Secret perfume evoke a certain sentiment and personality type. Would wearing a dusky and provocative perfume such as Victoria’s Secret Very Sexy Eau de Parfum be a strong fit for you and the occasion that you’re wearing it for? Or is a bold and feminine scent like Bombshell Eau de Parfum more appropriate? For example, it’s best to avoid wearing overpowering fragrances at work and when at the gym.

What to look for in a quality Victoria’s Secret perfume

Style

Victoria’s Secret comes in three different styles that you can choose from based on your needs and budget:

Eau de parfum: These are single bottles of scents with a 15-20% perfume oil concentration. If you’re looking for a specific VS perfume that’s strong and long-lasting, this is your go-to choice.

Gift sets: Get a taster of your favorite perfumes by buying a gift set with miniature bottles that still carry a decent amount of scent to last you for a while. They also make great gifts for different types of occasions, including weddings, birthdays and anniversaries.

Rollerballs: Still not ready to commit to a full bottle? Rollerballs are a great alternative. You could also own a few fragrances that you can alternate and layer. Another advantage of rollerballs is that you can contain the scent to a small area versus dousing yourself with perfume from just a couple of spritzes.

Collection

Ever since Victoria’s Secret successfully launched its first perfume line, Dream Angels, the collection has been updated regularly with limited editions and flankers. Over the next two decades, Victoria’s Secret expanded its line to include a few other collections, each with a unique theme, sensibility and scent notes. The current collection comprises Angels, Bombshell, Love, Tease, Very Sexy and VS HIM.

Set

Victoria’s Secret comes in three categories: floral, fresh and warm. When choosing your perfect type, consider what smells best on you and the season you plan to wear it.

Floral family: Floral perfumes smell like a bouquet. VS floral perfumes include Bombshell Eau de Parfum and First Love Eau de Parfum.

Fresh family: These fresh and breezy scents bring a pleasant sensation of being at sea or the beach. Love Eau de Parfum is considered a fresh scent in the VS collection.

Warm: These are woody scents that have warm, rich and spicy notes. Usually long-lasting, these provocative fragrances are ideal for cooler seasons. Some warm VS perfumes are Very Sexy Eau de Parfum and Dream Angel Eau de Parfum.

How much you can expect to spend on a Victoria’s Secret perfume

The price of Victoria’s Secret perfume depends on the size and style that you go for. The larger Eau De Parfum bottles (3.4 oz) cost $78, while the smaller ones (1.7 oz) cost $58. You can also purchase a gift set for $50. Rollerballs, a more affordable version of your favorite scent, cost anywhere between $12-$18, depending on where you purchase them.

Victoria’s Secret perfume FAQ

How do I find the right Victoria’s Secret perfume that smells good on me?

A. While it might be tempting to buy perfumes based on the packaging, name and reviews, it’s always best to try them out in-store before buying them. To know how a fragrance smells on your skin specifically, spray it on a warm pulse point, such as your neck, elbow or wrist. Wait until the scent heats up and reveals itself. It’s also best to avoid trying more than three perfumes at a time to avoid confusing your senses.

How do I make my Victoria’s Secret perfume last longer?

A. Without proper care, perfume color changes to a yellow tinge and takes on an unpleasant odor. If you want your perfume to last longer, here are some steps that you can take to prevent it from going bad.

Store the perfume in a cool, dry place. The chemicals in perfumes react to humidity and heat. Keep the perfume in its bottle to protect the quality of the scent. Try not to shake the bottle as this might affect the delicate components in the fragrance. Keep the perfume away from direct sunlight, which can alter the smell and color and dissolve certain components.

What’s the best Victoria’s Secret perfume to buy?

Top Victoria’s Secret perfume

Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Eau de Parfum

What you need to know: This top-selling scent with a bottle that mimics Victoria’s Secret iconic pink-striped bag enchants users with its fruit-floral scent.

What you’ll love: The fragrance is a blend of purple passion fruit, vanilla orchid, Italian pine, citrus and Shangri-La Peony. The result is a confident, bright and cheerful fragrance that can be worn any time of the day, all year round.

What you should consider: The perfume did not smell flattering on some users, so it’s better to try it on before purchasing it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Victoria’s Secret perfume for the money

Victoria’s Secret Heavenly Perfume

What you need to know: One of the original Victoria’s Secret fragrances, Heavenly is a warm, radiant and sophisticated scent that evokes the sensuality of a VS angel.

What you’ll love: The perfume consists of notes of vanilla, white musk, white peony and sandalwood. A great choice for perfume enthusiasts looking for non-fruity scents. This light and breezy fragrance is great for all year, especially in the summertime.

What you should consider: The scent may be too weak for those who like stronger scents.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Victoria’s Secret Very Sexy Eau De Parfum

What you need to know: This provocative and rich fragrance is bold and commands attention.

What you’ll love: The perfume is made of a blend of floral tones like clementine, vanilla orchid, blackberry, pimento, white amber and cactus flowers. This confident scent is perfect for any occasion where you like to make a statement, like a big night out or a date night.

What you should consider: Some buyers say that the perfume smells better once it’s settled.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

