Which Ulta Beauty mascara is best?

Whether you like a more natural, “no-makeup” look or want something more dramatic, there’s no better place to start than mascara. Mascara can be the easiest way to highlight your eyes, even if you don’t plan to wear any other makeup. It can also elevate your eye makeup and beautifully complement a complex multi-eyeshadow look.

You might already know a lot about it, or you might be trying it for the first time. There are so many options available to try that it’s relatively easy to find something that works for you. For a tried and true option from a trusted brand, consider Lancôme Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara.

What to know before you buy an Ulta Beauty mascara

Application

Mascara is a fairly essential item that you can find in just about any makeup bag. Even so, actually applying it requires a certain amount of skill and practice to get the look you want and avoid poking yourself in the eye. If you’re interested in trying a new mascara, be aware that there may be a learning curve if you’re not already adept at application.

Color

Black is the classic and most common mascara color, but it can be intense on some people. Similarly, if you always wear black mascara, it might be good to change it up. Some brands offer a variety of colors for a unique look. However, it’s always good to have a solid black shade in your arsenal.

Longevity

Because it goes on your eyes, mascara is particularly prone to bacterial growth. Because of the risks, some people recommend throwing out used mascara after 3-6 months if it hasn’t been used completely.

What to look for in a quality Ulta Beauty mascara

Price

With most makeup, you tend to get better quality with more expensive products. However, with mascara, it’s completely possible to find something good at a lower price point. If you’re new to it, you might even want to start with a more affordable mascara so you can practice and not worry about wasting something expensive. It’s also not a bad idea to have a cheap mascara on hand for everyday use or while traveling.

Spoolie size

The size of the brush — or spoolie — on a mascara wand can play a big role in how it’s applied. Different sized spoolies hold different amounts of product, making putting it on your lashes easier or harder. Large spoolies may make it easier for some people to apply more mascara in one swipe, but then their lashes clump together. For others, a small spoolie doesn’t add enough to create a dramatic look.

Formula

Some mascaras are more thin and lightweight, while others are so thick that they almost feel like a cream product. As with the spoolie size, the formula makes a big difference in applying the product. Thicker formulas tend to go on heavy and add a lot of volume, but you risk clumping. Thin formulas go on lighter but are harder to build up.

How much you can expect to spend on Ulta Beauty mascara

Mascara from Ulta Beauty can cost $5-$26.

Mascara FAQ

How do you prevent clumping?

A. One way is to hold the spoolie at the base of your eyelashes and gently wiggle it before as you apply the mascara. This helps to separate your lashes at the base.

How do you avoid the “spider lash” look?

A. Apply mascara to make it look like your natural lashes, but bigger and longer. Avoid excessive clumping and check the tips of your lashes to make sure they’re tapered after you’ve applied your mascara.

What’s the best Ulta Beauty mascara to buy?

Top Ulta Beauty mascara

Lancôme Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara

What you need to know: From classic makeup brand Lancôme, this volumizing mascara adds a lot with very little.

What you’ll love: Featuring a medium-thick formula and medium-size spoolie, this mascara adds both curl and volume to lashes with minimal effort. It’s perfect for glam looks and nights out, or days when you just want some big mascara.

What you should consider: It can smudge if applied too heavily. Some customers also found the formula either too thick or too thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Top Ulta Beauty mascara for the money

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara

What you need to know: This cult favorite is super affordable and goes on like a dream.

What you’ll love: Featuring a thin formula and a small spoolie with a generous amount of product, Lash Princess is a fantastic everyday mascara. It goes on easily and is available at an affordable price, so it won’t have you in tears when you have to throw it away.

What you should consider: It’s prone to flaking off when over-applied and can leave streaks on hooded eyes.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara

What you need to know: This mascara adds length and volume and conditions your lashes.

What you’ll love: Featuring both long and short bristles on a thin spoolie, Tarte’s mascara is great at evenly coating every lash. It’s also water-resistant, so it’s less likely to smudge or flake off.

What you should consider: The thicker formula can sometimes get too dry and clumpy.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

