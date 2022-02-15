Which black-and-white baby mobile is best?

Baby mobiles are excellent for soothing upset babies and stimulating brain function, and many people prefer black-and-white mobiles over colorful ones. The Montessori Black-and-White Baby Mobile, for example, is an excellent choice that features soothing music.

What to know before you buy a black-and-white baby mobile

Baby mobile benefits

Stimulation: Mobiles can help stimulate your baby’s brain, curiosity and imagination.

Mobiles can help stimulate your baby’s brain, curiosity and imagination. Motor skills: As your baby’s motor skills develop,mobiles give them something to follow with their eyes and reach for with their hands.

As your baby’s motor skills develop,mobiles give them something to follow with their eyes and reach for with their hands. Soothing: Many baby mobiles help calm your baby, especially those with soothing music and muted colors.

Many baby mobiles help calm your baby, especially those with soothing music and muted colors. Speech: Many babies begin trying to speak at 3 months old. You can use the familiar shapes or animals on your mobile to help them learn simple words.

Black-and-white baby mobiles vs. colorful baby mobiles

According to the National Institutes of Health, babies don’t begin using color to differentiate objects until they’re around 11 months old, although they can be taught to use colors for object differentiation at about 8 months. Babies tend to see high-contrast objects more efficiently, meaning black-and-white mobiles are likely a better option than low-contrast colorful mobiles. If your baby still enjoys their mobile at around 7 months old, it may be good to switch to a colorful mobile so your baby can begin learning to differentiate objects using colors.

Music

Music is another excellent way to stimulate your baby’s brain and keep them calm. Many baby mobiles play classical music, which some say may boost your baby’s IQ. It’s important to note that other scientists have contested the positive effects of classical music on your baby’s brain.

Some mobiles use a mechanical wind-up feature to play music. These mobiles don’t require batteries but don’t play music for long periods. On the other hand, battery-operated mobiles will play music for extended periods but will require you to change the batteries regularly.

What to look for in a quality black-and-white baby mobile

Material

Cloth mobiles are popular, as they won’t hurt your baby if they happen to fall. Still, cloth can be challenging to keep clean since it tends to collect dust. Plastic mobiles are the easiest to keep clean and tend to be the most durable. Wooden mobiles are usually slightly less durable than plastic ones but are nearly as easy to clean with a cloth and some water.

Volume

If you decide to buy a mobile with music, it is essential to consider the volume of the music. Some mobiles have controls that allow you to adjust the volume, but others do not. If your mobile doesn’t have a volume control, it’s good to buy one that isn’t needlessly loud since that may make it difficult for your child to sleep. If you purchase a mobile and feel that it’s too loud, you may be able to place a piece of tape over the speaker to make it quieter.

Unique shapes

Object differentiation is one of the key benefits of a black-and-white baby mobile. Look for one with numerous shapes your baby can observe. Many mobiles have the objects oriented so that the parents can see the shapes but not the baby, defeating their purpose. Still, some mobiles have the shapes oriented so that the baby can easily see them.

How much you can expect to spend on a black-and-white baby mobile

Most cost between $30-$40.

Black-and-white baby mobile FAQ

Do baby mobiles attach to any type of crib?

A. Many have adjustable arms that can be attached to nearly any crib, regardless of their size. Some can even be attached to strollers and car seats.

How long do babies use their mobile?

A. Every baby is different, but many will likely stop using their mobile at around 6 months old. When your baby is old enough to stand up in their crib, the mobile may pose a safety hazard if it is within your child’s reach, so keep a close eye on their behavior around it.

What’s the best black-and-white baby mobile to buy?

Top black-and-white baby mobile

Montessori Black-and-White Baby Mobile For Crib

What you need to know: This unique mobile has numerous interesting shapes for your baby to observe.

What you’ll love: The shapes are oriented for your baby’s view. This mobile can clip on any crib under 1.55-inches thick and can continuously play soothing music for up to three minutes. It’s easy to set up and doesn’t require batteries.

What you should consider: Some parents felt that it plays music unusually fast.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top black-and-white mobile for the money

Tiny Love Take Along Mobile Magical Tales

What you need to know: This versatile mobile features adorable woodland creatures that appeal to small children.

What you’ll love: It can be used with cribs, bassinets, strollers and car seats, and can play music continuously for up to 30 minutes. Its clip is sturdy and won’t fall over if attached correctly. Parents love that this mobile can keep their baby stimulated and occupied during long car trips.

What you should consider: The motor makes a noticeable amount of noise.

Where to buy: Sold by Buy Buy Baby

Worth checking out

NoJo Dreamer Butterflies Nursery Crib Mobile

What you need to know: This fabric mobile has a cute butterfly design.

What you’ll love: Its music is crisp and clear and it’s straightforward to assemble. This mobile is highly durable.

What you should consider: The music and rotation doesn’t last very long.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

